CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Chris Manning on Cavs' road trip: 'Absolute win' to go 3-2; things are going alright for the team right now

By Chico After Dark
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5blp_0cknHFgk00

Chris Manning of the Locked on Cavs podcast joins Mike 'Chico' Bormann to talk Cleveland Cavaliers' opening to the season and the Cavs' recent road trip, which Chris called an 'absolute win' for Cleveland's 3-2 mark away from the Fieldhouse.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs#Road Trip
SFGate

In bombshell ESPN report, Warriors coach Steve Kerr had a choice. He chose to defend Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Steve Kerr knew billionaire Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob for at least 20 years when Lacob offered him the team's head coaching position. But that's not Kerr's only extra-rich buddy. He's also friends, or at least friendly with, fellow University of Arizona alumus Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns. In the early 2000s, Kerr introduced Sarver to then-commissioner David Stern and put in a good word for him. Sarver became majority owner in 2004, and Kerr snagged a minority ownership stake. A few years later, Sarver further returned the favor and hired Kerr as Phoenix's general manager. Kerr left three years later; rumors of a falling out with Sarver were never substantiated, but certainly seemed (and still seem) plausible.
NBA
rolling out

LeBron James defends Dwyane Wade’s son after he’s drafted by G-League

LeBron James ordered the haters of Dwyane Wade and his son Zaire to fall back after the younger Wade was drafted by a G-League team last week. D-Wade, a retired Miami Heat legend who now co-owns the Utah Jazz, may have been instrumental in the drafting of eldest son into the Jazz’s minor league squad, the Salt Lake City Stars, on Oct. 23, 2021. And folks have a serious problem with that.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma gets brutally honest about LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards during the offseason in the deal that ultimately netted them Russell Westbrook. So far, the trade seems to be working out well for Kuzma. Five games into the season Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points per game, his highest total in three seasons. Moreover, he is also averaging a career-high 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire has response to his critics

Zaire Wade has got something to say to everyone crying nepotism or making Austin Rivers-themed jokes. Wade, the 19-year-old son of retired NBA legend Dwyane Wade, took an opportunity this week to respond to his critics after he was drafted by the G League’s Salt Lake City Stars on Oct. 23.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy