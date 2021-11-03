Jacinda Ardern: 'We know we need to do more' to tackle climate change

World leaders, including Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau are meeting in Glasgow, Scotland for climate emergency talks. The 26th Climate Change of the parties (COP26) will take place from October 31st to November 12th. The ultimate goal is to reduce greenhouse gases that are warming Earth too quickly. To do that a reduction in the use of fossil fuels is a must. Getting world leaders to agree on how to achieve these goals is not easy. Climate action does not come without difficulty, but if nothing is done climate scientists predictions of worsening droughts, more intense forest fires, loss of species and the melting of ice has tremendous financial and social consequences.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO