Environment

Jacinda Ardern: 'We know we need to do more' to tackle climate change

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told BBC Newsnight that though...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

We need a change of mindset – the climate crisis could make Covid feel like a mere blip

Climate summits like Cop26 are a test of leaders’ mettle. As a former head of state and a UN climate envoy, I know the pressure they will be under in Glasgow, but also the power they have to make lasting, positive change at a time of crisis.For the climate crisis is most definitely upon us, in every corner of the globe. We have even seen trains taking delegates and activists to Glasgow for the Cop26 climate summit being cancelled due to extreme heavy rain in the north of England.All of this is proof that radical climate action is urgently...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

We can’t tackle the climate crisis without investing in a caring economy

On Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon joined other female world leaders in calling for women and girls to have a more prominent role in addressing climate change. The declaration, backed by the Scottish government and UN Women, acknowledged that women and girls are often disproportionately impacted by climate change.For those of us working towards an inclusive and sustainable economy, it was a welcome move – and one that Downing Street would do well to follow.This autumn has been a busy one for the current government: the Budget, recent net zero strategy and now Cop26. Yet throughout these key moments, we’ve heard more...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

'We can't remain shut behind the walls of Fortress New Zealand': Fury as Jacinda Ardern's government says border restrictions for citizens will be eased in 2022 with quarantine cut to seven days - but there's NO sign of foreigners being allowed in

New Zealand on Thursday unveiled plans to tentatively reopen its borders for citizens in 2022 but made no mention of foreigners being allowed in as it continues to retreat from its Zero Covid strategy. . Jacinda Arden's government have unveiled plans to slash hotel quarantine in half from 14 to...
AUSTRALIA
Person
Jacinda Ardern
BBC

Climate change: Wales' carbon zero targets 'down to politics'

Zero carbon targets can only be met by 2050 if the Welsh and UK governments communicate more effectively, an academic has said. Dr Neal Hockley, of Bangor University, said Wales' chances of meeting the targets were ambitious but largely down to the "politics of the issue". The Welsh government agreed...
ENVIRONMENT
laboratoryequipment.com

G20 Climate Risks: Everything We Know about Climate Change and the Future

On the eve of the G20 meeting in Italy, the CMCC Foundation—Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change releases the G20 Climate Risks Atlas. Impacts, policy, economics, a series of country factsheets that summarizes scientific projections of how climate impacts will play out in the world’s most industrialized countries over the coming decades.
AGRICULTURE
kingstonthisweek.com

We must act now on climate change

World leaders, including Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau are meeting in Glasgow, Scotland for climate emergency talks. The 26th Climate Change of the parties (COP26) will take place from October 31st to November 12th. The ultimate goal is to reduce greenhouse gases that are warming Earth too quickly. To do that a reduction in the use of fossil fuels is a must. Getting world leaders to agree on how to achieve these goals is not easy. Climate action does not come without difficulty, but if nothing is done climate scientists predictions of worsening droughts, more intense forest fires, loss of species and the melting of ice has tremendous financial and social consequences.
ENVIRONMENT
msmagazine.com

To Fight Climate Change, We Must Start by Tackling Global Gender Inequity

Educated girls are the answer to reversing climate change. This is the question that usually comes up when addressing the climate crisis. We discuss reducing emissions, increasing the use of renewable resources and improving energy efficiency but many fail to recognize that climate change and gender inequity are intersectional issues.
SOCIETY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Andreas Kluth: Climate change will kill national sovereignty as we know it

As we collectively hurtle into the era of climate change, international relations as we’ve known them for almost four centuries will change beyond recognition. This shift is probably inevitable and possibly even necessary. But it will also cause new conflicts and therefore war and suffering. Since the Peace of Westphalia...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: Protesters march for climate justice in Glasgow

About 100,000 people marched in Glasgow to demand more action on the climate crisis, organisers have said. The march and rally was part of a "Global Day of Action for Climate Justice". Hundreds of demonstrations took place around the world - including about 100 events in the UK. Ugandan climate...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Greta Thunberg mobbed by climate change activists at London protest

Greta Thunberg has been mobbed by climate change activists as she joined a protest in London. The teenage activist met campaigners outside the Standard Chartered headquarters as they lobbied against the global financial system supporting the use of fossil fuels. Ms Thunberg led the protest with chants of “We are...
PROTESTS
NME

BLACKPINK address climate change for ‘Dear Earth’: “We have to be more aware of this environmental crisis”

BLACKPINK recently appeared on the YouTube Originals special Dear Earth to address climate change, telling viewers “we have to be more aware of this environmental crisis”. The K-pop outfit were among the guests who participated in the special, which aired last Saturday (October 23). Members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa each spoke about the urgency of the climate crisis, with the latter saying, “The way things are going, there may be no planet left to save.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

From space, astronaut sounds the alarm about climate crisis

Entire regions of Earth in flames. Storms trailing destruction in their wake. And the haunting fragility of humanity’s only home floating like a blue — but also tarnished — pearl in the vastness of space. Through the portholes of the International Space Station French astronaut Thomas Pesquet has an arresting view of global warming’s repercussions. He used a video call from space to sound the alarm Thursday, as negotiators, government officials and activists continued meeting at a U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland “We see the pollution of rivers, atmospheric pollution, things like that. What really shocked me...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cheddar News

Polar Bears International Calls on World Leaders to Take Real Steps on Climate Crisis

Alysa McCall, director of conservation outreach and staff scientist at Polar Bears International, joined Cheddar to discuss the ongoing fight to protect polar bears from extinction while world leaders gathered to discuss the climate crisis. McCall explained her organization's mission "to ensure the long term survival of polar bears by helping ensure their arctic sea ice habitat remains intact." McCall said she hopes actionable steps are taken after the UN climate summit to mitigate the crisis and not just more promises.
ENVIRONMENT

Community Policy