There will be no change at quarterback for the 49ers, coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday afternoon. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had his worst game of the season in the 49ers' 30-18 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night, Shanahan acknowledged. But no change will be made for the 49ers' Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears with rookie Trey Lance trying to get healthy again after a knee injury.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO