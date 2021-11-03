Ducks' John Gibson: In goal Tuesday

Milano scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets. Milano scored his goal in the second period, then set up Trevor Zegras for a go-ahead tally in the third. While the lead didn't last, it's encouraging to see Milano get on the scoresheet. He's added four shots on net in two appearances this year, but his role in the lineup isn't safe. Sam Steel and Mason McTavish (lower body) will likely push Milano for playing time throughout the season.
Comments / 0