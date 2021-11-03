Ducks' John Gibson: In goal Tuesday

Benoit scored a goal, doled out three hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres. Benoit scored his first NHL goal at 5:59 of the third period, and that was enough for the Ducks to force overtime. The undrafted 23-year-old has spent the bulk of the last two seasons with AHL San Diego, where he's not exactly known for his scoring prowess. The Quebec native will likely play on the third pairing when he's in the lineup -- he'll compete with Josh Mahura for playing time.

