CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Serving as backup

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Blackwood (heel) was activated off of injured reserve and will serve as the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Morning Notes: Blackwood, Crosby, Maple Leafs

One of the interesting storylines to follow when it comes to potential Olympic participation was the goaltending competition for Team Canada. The long list had six names, including Carey Price, but it’s not at all clear who will actually be selected for the final roster. Mackenzie Blackwood was one of those listed, but his status was up in the air because to participate at the Olympics, a player needs to be fully vaccinated. To this point, Blackwood had declined the COVID-19 vaccination.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mackenzie Blackwood
Person
Jonathan Bernier
The Hockey Writers

67’s Player Profile: Rookie Goaltender Collin MacKenzie

I recently interviewed 16-year old Ottawa 67’s rookie goaltender Collin MacKenzie, and was immediately struck by two things – he’s unflappable. and he has a great sense of humour. I know this because the first question I asked him was what he was wearing on this head. I could tell he thought it was a strange question with which to start an interview (and it was), but he rolled with it and threw the question right back at me asking, “you mean now, or on the ice?”
NHL
markerzone.com

BLACKWOOD EXPLAINS WHY HE DECIDED TO RECEIVE COVID-19 VACCINE

New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood was one of the few players who stated that he did not want to get vaccinated before the season. He claimed that he was working through some medical problems, and this made it more difficult to make his decision. A few weeks ago, he neared a decision, before ultimately deciding to get the vaccine.
NHL
theScore

Report: Devils' Blackwood vaccinated, to be cleared by December

New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood is vaccinated against COVID-19 and will be eligible to play by the time the team takes its first road trip to Canada, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Blackwood, who was one of the last remaining unvaccinated NHLers, will reportedly be cleared by Dec. 3,...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#Ducks
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: Jack Eichel Prepared To File Grievance Against Sabres.

The 2021-22 NHL season is underway and Jack Eichel is still a member of the Buffalo Sabres. Not only is he a member of the Sabres, but he's also still sidelined and not able to get healthy as the Sabres won't let him take his preferred method of treatment when it comes to his disc issues.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Devils News & Rumors: Hughes, Blackwood, Holtz & More

It’s time for another edition of New Jersey Devils news and rumors. This week, we’ll be looking at injury updates to more than a few players, including Jack Hughes and Mackenzie Blackwood. We’ll also take a look at Alex Holtz’s play in the AHL, where he’s already making a name for himself just four games into the season. Let’s get into it as the Devils get ready for their first set of back-to-back games of the 2021-22 season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Gathers helper

Weegar produced an assist, five hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings. Weegar earned the secondary helper on Aleksander Barkov's game-winning goal in overtime. The 27-year-old Weegar is already up to five assists through eight contests, proving last year's 36-point effort from 54 games was not a fluke. The Ontario native has added 14 shots on net, 23 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating in 2021-22 while logging top-pairing minutes.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Jeremy Colliton is fired as Chicago Blackhawks coach after a 1-9-2 start to his 4th season: ‘Our play and competitiveness must improve’

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired Jeremy Colliton 12 games into his fourth season as the team’s coach — and three years to the date of his hiring. Colliton’s dismissal Saturday came a day after the Hawks dropped to 1-9-2 with a deflating 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. On Nov. 6, 2018, the Hawks fired three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville and installed Colliton, then the Rockford ...
NHL
Meadville Tribune

Devils use powerful serves to down Orioles

Cambridge Springs, despite being a lower seed, defeated Rocky Grove on Tuesday at Meadville Area Senior High School. The Blue Devils (No. 5) downed the Orioles (No. 4) in four sets (25-20, (25-22), (21-25), (25-17) in a Class 1A Quarterfinal match. “They played good tonight,” Cambridge Springs head coach John...
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, PA
KREX

Bean scores 2nd goal in OT, Blue Jackets beat Avs 5-4

DENVER (AP) — Jake Bean can’t quite believe it. Not that he found himself so wide open in overtime, but what Cole Sillinger is accomplishing at such a young age. “He’s incredible,” Bean said. “I can’t believe he’s 18 years old. It’s special.” Bean scored twice, including the winner 1:12 into overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets […]
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy