Greiss will get the starting nod on the road against the Capitals on Wednesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports. Greiss gave up just two combined goals in his first two outings before getting rocked to the tune of five goals on just 17 shots against Montreal on Saturday. The 35-year-old netminder will get a shot at redemption versus Washington but will need to rediscover his game if he wants to avoid being relegated to a backup role behind youngster Alex Nedeljkovic.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO