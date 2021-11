Vejmelka allowed three goals on 31 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks. The Coyotes didn't get on the board until there were eight seconds left in the third period, so Vejmelka didn't really get much help. The 25-year-old has done alright behind an awful team -- he has a 0-7-1 record in nine games, but he's posted a respectable 2.60 GAA and a .920 save percentage. Scott Wedgewood is likely to start Saturday's home game against the Kraken, and he could push Vejmelka for playing time while Carter Hutton (lower body) is out.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO