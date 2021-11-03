Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Good to go Tuesday

Oliver Bjorkstrand is off to a torrid start in the early goings of the 2021-22 season, posting nine points in six games. That metric alone puts him in elite company. As it stands today, Bjorkstrand is tied for seventh in the NHL in points, behind a top-six of Evgeny Kuznetsov, Steven Stamkos, Kyle Connor, Leon Draisaitl, Alex Ovechkin, and Connor McDavid. He has scored in bunches, totaling all nine of his points in just three games. Unsurprisingly, the Blue Jackets are 3-0-0 when he's tallied a point (or more), and 1-2-0 when he's failed to get on the scoresheet.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO