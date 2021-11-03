CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Good to go Tuesday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Ekman-Larsson (illness) will play Tuesday versus the Rangers, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Rangers vs Canucks by the numbers: Going for road win six

NYR: 6-2-1 (13 POINTS) TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2021 – 10:00 PM ET ROGERS ARENA. All-Time: 81-35-8-1 (43-15-5-1 at home; 38-20-3-0 on the road) These teams will meet for the first time since January 4, 2020. The Canucks picked up the home win 2-1. The Blueshirts current five-game winning streak on...
CBS Sports

Canucks' Tyler Myers: Nabs assist Tuesday

Myers produced an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers. Myers had the secondary helper on Vasili Podkolzin's game-tying goal in the third period. While not a significant scorer, Myers has put up four assists, 13 shots on net, 19 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 10 contests. The 31-year-old figures to continue to play in a top-four role, which could make him a solid depth option in fantasy given his work in the physical categories.
Sportsnet.ca

Physical and focused on the little plays, Ekman-Larsson is recapturing his old form

VANCOUVER – We thought there was a good secret to tell that Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been the best Vancouver Canuck through 10 games, but Henrik Sedin came up with a better one. “He’s a sneaky-dirty player,” Sedin, the Canucks’ special assistant, revealed Thursday. That’s not the kind of hockey snipe...
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
ESPN

Winners, losers as Jack Eichel Derby ends with Vegas Golden Knights

There's something wholly appropriate about the Vegas Golden Knights having a trade announced at 4:30 a.m. local time in a city where high-stakes gambles still happen in the predawn hours. Every blockbuster trade is a gamble. Assuming Jack Eichel comes through his artificial disk replacement surgery as a healthy star,...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FanSided

Blackhawks Fire Jeremy Colliton, but his Replacement is Puzzling…

The Blackhawks fire Jeremy Colliton, along with his hired staff Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. Chicago, it’s done: Jeremy Colliton is no longer the head coach of the Blackhawks. This team had no offense, focused on defense, and still allowed 47 goals against, the worst in the Central Division. The...
CBS Sports

Kraken's Morgan Geekie: Good to go

Geekie (upper body) centered the Kraken's third line during Saturday's morning skate, Marisa Ingemi of The Seattle Times reports. Geekie exited Tuesday's loss to the Devils with an upper-body injury, but whatever forced him from that contest evidently wasn't overly serious. The 23-year-old pivot has picked up one goal through five games this season.
CBS Sports

Kraken's Adam Larsson: Puts up assist

Larsson logged an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks. Larsson set up Vince Dunn for the opening tally at 19:56 of the first period. The 28-year-old Larsson is making an impact defensively with 13 hits, 12 blocked and a minus-1 rating through six games, but he's picked up just two assists. Never one for gaudy scoring numbers, the Swede is likely a low-end fantasy option at best.
CBS Sports

Penguins' Mark Friedman: Good to go

Friedman (lower body) will be available for Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Friedman is expected to skate on the Penguins' third pairing and second power-play unit against Toronto. The 25-year-old blueliner has picked up one assist through three games this season.
1stohiobattery.com

As Oliver Bjorkstrand Goes, So Go The Columbus Blue Jackets

Oliver Bjorkstrand is off to a torrid start in the early goings of the 2021-22 season, posting nine points in six games. That metric alone puts him in elite company. As it stands today, Bjorkstrand is tied for seventh in the NHL in points, behind a top-six of Evgeny Kuznetsov, Steven Stamkos, Kyle Connor, Leon Draisaitl, Alex Ovechkin, and Connor McDavid. He has scored in bunches, totaling all nine of his points in just three games. Unsurprisingly, the Blue Jackets are 3-0-0 when he's tallied a point (or more), and 1-2-0 when he's failed to get on the scoresheet.
CBS Sports

Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Good to go

Tolvanen (upper body) will play Tuesday versus San Jose, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports. Tolvanen exited Sunday's win over Minnesota with an upper-body issue, but whatever forced him from that contest evidently wasn't overly serious. The 22-year-old winger is expected to slot into his usual spots on Nashville's second line and second power-play unit against the Sharks.
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: Jack Eichel Prepared To File Grievance Against Sabres.

The 2021-22 NHL season is underway and Jack Eichel is still a member of the Buffalo Sabres. Not only is he a member of the Sabres, but he's also still sidelined and not able to get healthy as the Sabres won't let him take his preferred method of treatment when it comes to his disc issues.
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Johan Larsson: Picks up assist Monday

Larsson produced an assist and three hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers. Larsson helped out on a Phil Kessel tally in the third period. The 29-year-old Larsson is up to three assists, five shots on net, 12 hits and an even plus-minus rating through six contests this year. The Swede's physicality and modest offense could have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats, but playing for the rebuilding Coyotes is likely to put a significant drag on his plus-minus in the long run.
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Good to go Sunday

Bertuzzi (not injury related) is in Sunday's lineup against Chicago. As expected, Bertuzzi will fill his usual top-line role against the Blackhawks on Sunday. He missed Saturday's game in Montreal due to Canada's COVID-19 vaccination mandates. The 26-year-old has racked up five goals, six points and a plus-5 rating through four games this season.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Good to go

Girard (upper body) will return to action Saturday against Minnesota, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports. Girard should slot into a top-four role as well as a spot on one of Colorado's power-play units against the Wild. The 23-year-old blueliner has picked up two helpers through five games this campaign.
CBS Sports

Heat's Kyle Lowry: Good to go

Lowry (elbow) will play and start at point guard in Friday's matchup with Charlotte. No surprise here, as Lowry was considered probable heading into the evening. Barring any setbacks, look for the veteran point guard to take on his usual role for the Heat.
