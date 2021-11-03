CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Franklin County election results: Neal wins race for Louisburg mayor

By From staff reports
The Butner-Creedmoor News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2a8f_0cknEOSE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EHY85_0cknEOSE00
Neal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49TXP5_0cknEOSE00
Fonzie Flowers

LOUISBURG — The race for Louisburg mayor was tight: Fewer than 10 votes separated the winner from the second place.

Christopher Neal received 252 votes or roughly 36% of the vote in the packed six-person race. Boyd Sturges came in second with 243 votes or roughly 35%.

Results are unofficial until after every county counts every eligible ballot and the state Board of Elections completes its random post-election audits, according to Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the state board.

In Louisburg, five people ran for three seats on the town council. The top vote getters were Betty Keith Wright with 418, Tom Clancy with 310 and Silke Stein with 249. Wright and Clancy are incumbents.

Youngsville Mayor Fonzie Flowers ran unopposed, getting 91% of the vote.

Four people ran for three commissioner seats in Youngsville. Challenger Corey Pursche received the most votes at 94, followed by incumbents Larry Wiggins at 89 and Cat Redd at 75.

In Franklinton, eight people ran for three seats. Newcomer LaTasha Wilder received the most votes at 211. Incumbents Alvin Holden at 156 and John Allers at 148 round out the rest of the board. Philip D. Meador came in fourth with 130 votes or roughly 14%. He will not be serving another term.

In Bunn, both races were unopposed. Marsha Winstead Strawbridge remains mayor while Don Mitchell and Sherry Mercer return to the board of commissioners.

Only 1,319 people voted in Franklin County this year, according to the state Board of Elections website. Around 6,600 are registered to vote.

Comments / 0

Related
wcbe.org

Franklin County Board Of Elections Under Administrative Oversight

The Franklin County Board of Elections is being put under administrative oversight by the secretary of state. According to the state elections chief, a problem with Franklin County's electronic poll books led to three improperly cast votes in this week’s election. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says not all of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Clancy
ClickOnDetroit.com

Romulus election results: Robert McCraight wins mayoral seat

ROMULUS, Mich. – Romulus has a new mayor. Robert McCraight grabbed 59% of the vote in Tuesday’s General Election, defeating opponent Alan Lambert. Romulus also had a packed city council ballot with seven seats up for grabs -- view the results below. John Barden led all candidates with 12% of the vote.
ROMULUS, MI
Ruidoso News

Unofficial election results show close race for Capitan mayor

In the Village of Capitan, Ron Lowrance took 43 percent of the vote in his attempt to gain the title of mayor. Lowrance's 120 votes outpaced his opponents Tiffany Menix, who received 91 votes, and Lilly Bradley who received 68 votes. The results of the 2021 local election are unofficial.
CAPITAN, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Louisburg#The Town Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KOLR10 News

The Nixa mayoral recall election results are in

Nixa, Mo.- Nixa residents voted to retain current Mayor Brian Steele in a recall election that occurred November 2nd. 75% of voters chose to keep Mayor Steele in office. Back in late June, a group of voters gathered enough petitions to put the mayoral recall on the next ballot.  Members of the group say Mayor […]
NIXA, MO
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Election 2021: Republican Coleen Christian wins Bucks County prothonotary race

Upper Makefield Republican Coleen Christian has defeated incumbent Democrat Judy Reiss in the Bucks County prothonotary race. Christian totaled 96,739 votes, while Reiss received 85,930. Her win comes as the GOP swept all county row office races Tuesday. The Prothonotary's Office handles the court filings for civil suits and court...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
edgewaterecho.com

Edgewater Election Results: Beltrone Elected Mayor

The results are in and current City Councilmember John Beltrone has been elected as Edgewater’s next mayor. Edgewater voters also chose to have current Councilmember Hannah Gay Keao return to a seat on City Council and elected three new members of City Council. Lilly Steirer and Liam Donevan will serve full four year terms on City Council and Bill Berg will serve the remainder of Micha Rosenoer’s term of two years.
EDGEWATER, CO
dispatchnews.com

Early general election results: Baublits leading Walter in mayor's race

Editor's note: This story will be updated. Presuming early Tuesday general election results hold, Eatonville's new mayor will be businessman David Baublits. According to unofficial Pierce County election results, as of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Baublits was leading current City Councilmember Bob Walter, 261 votes to 155 votes, Tuesday evening. Baublits and Walter beat current Mayor Mike Schaub in the primary election.
EATONVILLE, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Updated Election Results: Snoqualmie Council Incumbents Hold Seats, Ross Winning over Shepard in Snoqualmie Mayor Race and Proposition 1 Passing

With 361,615 ballots counted in the state, some races have been decided, and some are still ongoing. Here are some November 2nd updated local race results:. ______________________________________________________________________________. City of Snoqualmie, Council Position No. 3. Brian Holloway-81.45%. Anna Sotelo-18.08%. _______________________________________________________________________________. City of Snoqualmie, Council Position No. 5. Matt Laase-57.41%. Tanya Lavoy-42%
SNOQUALMIE, WA
The Butner-Creedmoor News

The Butner-Creedmoor News

Creedmoor, NC
84
Followers
27
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

109 S. Elm St. Creedmoor, NC 27522 919-528-2393

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/butnercreedmoor

Comments / 0

Community Policy