Voters in Johnston towns choose their leaders

Two Selma voters cast their ballots on Tuesday.

Voters in Johnston County towns went to the polls on Tuesday to elect their leaders. Here’s what happened:

In Archer Lodge, only incumbent council members Teresa Bruton and Mark Wilson filed for election, and they easily returned to office.

Benson voters reelected Mayor Jerry Medlin, who was unopposed. They also returned Commissioners Maxine Holley and William Neighbors to office. Commissioner Jim Johnson chose not to seek another term, but only one other candidate filed, meaning Will Chandler won election too.

In Clayton, Michael Grannis was the lone incumbent to file for the three council seats up for grabs, but he lost his reelection bid. Instead, voters favored newcomers Andria Archer, Porter Casey Jr. and Mike Sims.

In Four Oaks, Commissioner Vic Medlin is the new mayor; Linwood Parker chose not to seek another term. Commissioners John Hatch and Mike Hines were unopposed in their bids for reelection. The board will have to name a replacement for Medlin, who had two years remaining on his commissioner term.

Voters in Kenly elected a new mayor, Tooie Hales, after Bonnie Williamson did not seek another term. Voters returned Councilman Trinity Henderson to office and elected a new council member, Mark Wilson, after incumbent Councilwoman Janna Rogerson did not file for reelection.

Nothing changed in Micro, where the only candidates to file were incumbent Mayor Jay Warren and incumbent Commissioners Russell Creech, Marty Parnell and Kevin Worley.

The same was true in Pine Level, where the lone candidates to file were incumbent Mayor Jeff Holt and incumbent Commissioners Greg Baker, Jimmy Garner, Phil Pittman and Bill Radford.

In Princeton, Mayor Donald Rains, who was unopposed, won his reelection bid. Voters also returned Commissioner Broderick Robinson to office and elected a new commissioner, Michael Holmes. Incumbent Commissioner Scottie Brown did not run for another term.

Selma has a new mayor, Councilman Byron McAllister, after the longtime incumbent, Cheryl Oliver, did not file for election. Voters elected two new council members, Bruce McKay and Amy Whitley, after incumbents Jackie Lacy and Ann Williams chose not to run again.

Fleta Byrd is the new mayor of Wilson’s Mills. She and two others ran for the office after no one filed in the original filing period. Also in Wilson’s Mills, voters returned Councilmen Tim Brown, Randy Jernigan and David McGowan to office.

Smithfield voters did not go to the polls on Nov. 2. Instead, its voters will cast their ballots next March. Smithfield is awaiting census numbers to see if it needs to redraw boundaries for its four council districts.