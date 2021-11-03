CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Train Hits, Pins Down Teen’s Ankle In Northeast Minneapolis

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVxFB_0cknEA6400

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A teenager was injured on Tuesday afternoon when a train pinned down his ankle.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says that a few teenagers were on the tracks near 18 1/2 Avenue Northeast and Monroe Street Northeast around 3:45 p.m.

Officials say an “active train” hit and went over the foot of one of the teenagers. The 17-year-old was in stable condition, but suffered serious trauma to his ankle and lower leg.

He was transported to a nearby hospital. The injury is not believed to be fatal.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 8

Wayde Olson
6d ago

Train hits teen? Or teen was messing around on the tracks and should not have been there at all? wouldn't put the blame on the train here. the train has tracks those are dedicated for the train not for the teens.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cbslocal.com

2 Killed In Crash In Brainerd

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two drivers, one of them on a motorcycle, were killed in a crash in Brainerd Wednesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Highway 210 around 3:30 p.m. Kayla Elwell, 30, was turning left onto 10th Avenue...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man Critically Hurt In ‘Rapid Fire’ South Minneapolis Drive-By Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in critical condition after an apparent drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon south of downtown Minneapolis. Police say it happened near the intersection of Franklin and Chicago avenues at about 4:21 p.m. Witnesses tell police the victim was standing on the sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire. A man who spoke with WCCO at the scene says he heard “rapid fire” while he was sitting with a friend at nearby Peavey Field Park. (credit: CBS) “About 20-30 rounds and somebody sped away, and that was about it,” the man said. “Ten seconds, it was over.” Police say it’s not clear if the victim was the intended target. Homicide investigators are working the case due to the extent of the victim’s injuries. Nine days earlier, two boys and a man were shot about two blocks north of Thursday’s scene.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week Dave Chappelle, Justin Bieber Spotted At Minneapolis’ Lotus Restaurant Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19 ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cbslocal.com

Woman Killed In Isanti County Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman died in a single vehicle crash in Isanti County on Friday evening. According to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a single vehicle crash around Roanoke Street Northwest and 417th Avenue Northwest in Maple Ridge Township around 5:15 p.m. There,...
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Accidents
CBS Minnesota

70-Year-Old Woman Arrested After Allegedly Threatening State Trooper, Prompting I-94 Closure

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 70-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night after authorities say she threatened a state trooper and prompted a highway closure. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident began when a trooper saw a driver going the wrong way on Concordia Avenue in St. Paul. The driver then entered a closed construction site. The trooper followed, and the driver exited her vehicle and walked towards the trooper’s. She then tried to get back in her vehicle, and when the trooper tried to stop her, she allegedly pointed “what appeared to be a handgun” at the trooper, state patrol said....
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

2 Isanti Students Suffer Minor Injuries When Struck By ‘Slow-Moving’ Vehicle While Crossing Road

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Isanti school officials say two students were hit by a driver while crossing the street. Cambridge-Isanti Schools said Monday the students “suffered only minor injuries” when a “slow-moving private vehicle” struck them near a school. “We are appreciative for our transportation staff who called 911, and first responders and administrators who responded immediately,” the district said in a statement. “Please assure students that the children will be OK.”   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week Vikings RB Cook Sued By Ex-Girlfriend For Abuse; Cook’s Lawyer Claims Woman Held Him At Gunpoint Jason Miller, Randomly Shot While Leaving Work In Minneapolis, Faces Long Road To Recovery ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN
ISANTI, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mother Calls For Justice For Son Who Died In Northern Minnesota Jail

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A mother is calling for justice after her son died inside a Minnesota jail. Del Shea Perry filed a complaint three years ago after her son, Hardel Sherrell, died inside the Beltrami County Jail in Bemidji. She says her son was denied medical attention. “He was abused and who knows whatever else happened to him in those nine days he was in custody, crying out for help,” she told reporters at a news conference Friday. “No one would answer his cries.” Perry is calling for the removal of the doctor who oversees medical care at several Minnesota jails. She...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Kathy Jenkins, Darrell Herdt Killed In Red Lake County Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 70-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man died in a crash in Red Lake County on Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Highway 92, near Red Lake County Road 118. Authorities say the car was going west on Highway 92 when it drifted into the right shoulder and overcorrected, rolling into a ditch. The driver, Kathy Jenkins of Grand Forks, died in the crash along with her passenger, Darrell Herdt from Brooks.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week Vikings RB Cook Sued By Ex-Girlfriend For Abuse; Cook’s Lawyer Claims Woman Held Him At Gunpoint Jason Miller, Randomly Shot While Leaving Work In Minneapolis, Faces Long Road To Recovery ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pins#Weather#Accident#Wcco#Minnesota Weather
CBS Minnesota

Jason Miller, Randomly Shot While Leaving Work In Minneapolis, Faces Long Road To Recovery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — He survived a random shooting in Minneapolis early Sunday morning. Now, Jason Miller and his family are waiting to see if he will ever walk again. “I think he was excited to live in Uptown and then get a new job in Uptown,” said Scott Miller, Jason’s brother. Scott says his brother was walking home from that new job as a waiter at Red Dragon when his life changed in an instant. “He never saw what happened. He heard some shots and then realized that he had been hit,” Scott said. Officers found Jason near West 22nd Street and Lyndale Avenue...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Business Owner Charged With Shooting Burglary, Car Theft Suspect In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities business owner’s attempt to stop a possible burglar landed him in jail. Christopher Nicholas Kilburn is charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon. The 45-year-old Brooklyn Park resident bonded out of jail following a court appearance Thursday. According to court documents, Kilburn told police that on Tuesday morning he found his business in Brooklyn Park burglarized, and noticed one of his vehicles stolen. He tracked it to the intersection of North Lowry and Dupont avenues in Minneapolis, with the apparent thief sitting in the driver seat. Criminal defense attorney Joe Tamburino, who isn’t connected the case, said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Stolen Car Chase In Southern Minnesota Ends In Swamp Fire, Suspect Arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 24-year-old man is in custody Monday after allegedly stealing a car in southern Minnesota and leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a vehicle fire, which spread to the surrounding swampland. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, a Rochester man, was not hurt in the fire; nor were any of the firefighters who responded to knock down the flames in the swampland near Janesville. The suspect is in custody. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded shortly after 2...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Little Falls Man Killed in Semi Rollover

EDEN PRAIRIE -- A man died in a rollover crash in Eden Prairie on Saturday morning. The incident happened shortly after 7:00 a.m. on Interstate 494 at Valley View Road. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi hauling potatoes was going south on 494 when it drifted into the right shoulder and into the ditch.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Rear-End Crash In Fridley Leaves 1 Man Dead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A rear-end crash Saturday afternoon in the Twin Cities left one man dead. According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded around 12:30 p.m. to reports of a crash in Fridley near the 5300 block of University Avenue Northeast. The crash involved two SUVs both traveling north on University Avenue. The first SUV rear-ended the second, causing the struck SUV to drift off-road and collide with a utility pole. The driver of the first SUV, identified as 62-year-old Thomas James Gale of Fridley, died in the crash. The driver of the second SUV was unharmed. The crash remains under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week Vikings RB Cook Sued By Ex-Girlfriend For Abuse; Cook’s Lawyer Claims Woman Held Him At Gunpoint Jason Miller, Randomly Shot While Leaving Work In Minneapolis, Faces Long Road To Recovery ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN
FRIDLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Found Dead, Man Severely Injured In Eden Prairie Hotel Room

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the south metro are investigating Tuesday after a dead woman and a severely injured man were found in a hotel room. Eden Prairie officials say police responded shortly before 11 a.m. on a welfare check at the Residence Inn on the 7700 block of Flying Cloud Drive. Inside, officers found a woman’s body in a guest room along with a man suffering “significant injuries.” Emergency crews brought the man to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. His name was not released; nor was the name of the dead woman. Investigators believe the incident was not random. There is no threat to the public, police say.   More On WCCO.com: Hunting For Ammo: Supply Chain Issues Have Minnesotans Scrambling Ahead Of Deer Opener Principal Beaten Unconscious, Suffers Broken Ribs In Attack By 16-Year-Old Girl At School Business Owner Charged With Shooting Burglary, Car Theft Suspect In Minneapolis Twin Cities School District Makes Historic Pledge To Have 20% Of Lunch Menu Plant-Based By 2024
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Seattle

Carjacking Victim ‘Absolutely In Shock’ By Suspect’s Young Age

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is sharing his terrifying story of how he was carjacked by a group of teens while running to a local grocery store. The victim, Jeff Jones, tells WCCO-TV in Minneapolis he believes one of the suspects was as young as 12 years old. Jones said he stopped by the Kowalski’s supermarket last Friday evening when he was confronted by the teens, one of whom had a gun. He is still trying to process all that happened. “I think I’m still in shock,” Jones said. He said ran to the store at about 8 p.m. to pick up...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 35 Deaths, Average Positivity Rate Climbs To 8.4%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota on Friday reported 3,378 additional cases of COVID-19, as the average daily positivity continues to rise. The positivity rate has jumped to 8.4% as of last week. Case growth and hospitalizations – at 45.9 and 13.5 per 100,000 residents respectively – have been climbing in recent weeks, after dipping slightly in October. Overall, Minnesota has seen 815,008 COVID-19 cases since March of 2020 and 8,828 deaths. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 35 new deaths on Friday; 25 of them took place in October. As of Thursday afternoon, there were 982 people in Minnesota hospitals with the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minor Injuries For Motorcyclist Whose Bike Was Crushed In Crash With Semi

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist suffered only minor injuries in a crash in the southwest metro with a semi truck that crushed the bike. The Carver County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on County Road 11 over Highway 212 on Monday. Deputies are investigating a crash on Co Rd 11 over Hwy 212; a semi-truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash. Only minor injuries were sustained by the motorcycle driver. Reminder to always wear a helmet when on a motorcycle; it could be a matter of life or death. ~824ts pic.twitter.com/RfTppJMMQW — Carver County S.O. (@CarverSheriff) November 8, 2021 Pictures from the sheriff’s office show the motorcycle entangled near the rear axle. “Reminder to always wear a helmet when on a motorcycle,” the sheriff’s office said. “It could be a matter of life or death.”   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week Vikings RB Cook Sued By Ex-Girlfriend For Abuse; Cook’s Lawyer Claims Woman Held Him At Gunpoint Jason Miller, Randomly Shot While Leaving Work In Minneapolis, Faces Long Road To Recovery ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN
CARVER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

8 Injured In 6 Shootings In Minneapolis Since Saturday Afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– Eight people were injured in six separate shootings in Minneapolis Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of a man bleeding at the intersection of Washington and Chicago avenues south around 4:03 p.m. The man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital. At the same time, officers from another precinct responded to a shooting at a residence near the 2400 block of 18th Avenue South. One man was reported in serious condition and another in critical condition. Officers indicate that the two men were inside...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 Killed In Northern Minnesota Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three people are dead after a crash in northern Minnesota, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash took place in Cass County around 11 p.m. on Thursday near Highway 371 and 16th Street Northwest. Authorities say that a GMC Yukon was going north on the highway and a Chevy Uplander was traveling east on 16th Street Northwest, when it failed to stop and t-boned the Yukon. Both cars left the road and entered a nearby ditch. The driver of the Chevy died, and the driver and one passenger of the Yukon also died. The driver of the Chevy was identified as Lenny Steffen, a 34-year-old man from Backus. Jeffrey Wertish, 55, was driving the Yukon and his passenger Robert Nelson, 59, also died. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week Dave Chappelle, Justin Bieber Spotted At Minneapolis’ Lotus Restaurant Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19 ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Marlana Mogensen, 66, Killed In McLeod County Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 66-year-old woman was killed in a crash with a cargo truck in McLeod County Monday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Marlana Mogensen of Howard Lake was heading south on Babcock Avenue in Winsted Township when her car collided with a cargo truck heading east on Highway 7. Mogensen died at the scene. The 25-year-old cargo truck driver was hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week Vikings RB Cook Sued By Ex-Girlfriend For Abuse; Cook’s Lawyer Claims Woman Held Him At Gunpoint Jason Miller, Randomly Shot While Leaving Work In Minneapolis, Faces Long Road To Recovery ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy