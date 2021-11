Imagine being given drugs at nine years old and told this is how your life is going to go—you will be addicted to drugs, you will go to prison and you will live a hopeless life with no purpose. This is what Ben heard from the very beginning, and he did it all until one day he decided he could be different. Drug addiction is an impossible hole to dig yourself out of alone, but thanks to The Foundry Ministries Ben had help. Read his incredible story, and find out how The Foundry saved his life.

