CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells for 11/2

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8Fex_0cknDzhy00 Markets jumped to even more record intraday levels on Tuesday, on the back of another round of strong earnings results. ARK Funds gave back some of their massive gains from Monday. ARKX performed the best out of the group, practically flat on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 1.7%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on November 2, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest purchases that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a few notable sales in this fund: 136,973 shares of Pinterest.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 122,145 shares of Nanostring & 232,200 shares of Iovance Bio.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 80,100 shares of Tesla.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here is the one sale of note in this fund: 7,700 shares of Lockheed Martin.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here is the one notable sale in this fund: 159,900 shares of Unity Software & 847,901 shares of Palantir.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. The sale worth noting in this fund: 18,410 shares of Unity Software.

Check out all the sales here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKF Sell PINS PINTEREST INC 136,973
ARKG Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 122,145
ARKG Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 232,200
ARKG Sell CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 8,174
ARKK Sell TSLA TESLA INC 80,100
ARKQ Sell LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP 7,700
ARKW Sell U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 159,900
ARKW Sell PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 847,901
ARKX Sell U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 18,410

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Sells $52.5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On These Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on Thursday even as the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's stock pared losses a day after sinking 8% on dismal third-quarter results that fell short of investors' expectations. Ark Invest sold 155,974 shares — estimated to be worth $52.46...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Moderna's Patent Credit, Palantir and ARK, Musk Sells Tesla as EV Stocks Climb

Within the sound of silence" I waited. For hours it seemed. For hours it was, but not too many. The day had passed. Equities performed in what appeared to be positive fashion for most of the session. Even if six of the 11 S&P sector select SPDR ETFs closed lower than where they started. Even if the Dow Industrials gave up 158 points (-0.44%), weighed down by the wonderful world of Disney DIS.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Cathie Wood's Ark Bought 2 Million 3D Shares Thursday

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management dove into 3D printer company 3D Systems (DDD) - Get 3D Systems Corporation Report Thursday after the stock’s drop this week, snatching 2,028,407 shares. That kitty was worth $51.1 million as of Thursday’s close and went to the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) advanced 1.52% to $3,525.15 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $247.93 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Have $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

Strong portfolio performance and aggressive share buybacks have helped push Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) stock up roughly 25% across 2021's trading. The company's valuation is now up roughly 2,300,000% since Warren Buffett assumed leadership of the company in 1965. With the stock market recently hitting new highs, it could be a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Inc#Palantir Technologies#Pinterest#Ark Invest Sells#Arkx#Arkf#Nysearca#Fintech#Square#Zillow#Arkg#Pacific Biosciences#Teladoc Health
MarketWatch

Cathie Wood's ARK further reduces Unity Software stake after deal to buy more Palantir

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest kept selling Unity Software after the company announced a $1.6 billion deal to buy Peter Jackson's Weta Digital, according to the disclosure of daily trading activity of the firm's site, selling $27 million worth of shares. ARK had sold Unity shares on Monday and Tuesday, ahead of the group's quarterly results. By contrast, ARK's funds increased their purchases of Palantir Technologies , buying $29 million worth of stock, a day after poorly-received results.
MARKETS
Street.Com

Cathie Wood's Ark Snatches 2.7 Million Shares of Palantir

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management has loaded up on shares of data analytics software company Palantir Technologies after they slid following Tuesday’s earnings report. Ark exchange-traded funds bought 1,483,975 shares Tuesday, worth about $36 million at Tuesday’s close. Then they bought 1,251,850 shares Wednesday, worth about $28 million at Wednesday’s...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

69K+
Followers
42K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy