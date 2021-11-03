CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Officer on scene says: Sedan driver hits, kills pedestrian on Broad Street in Henrico

By Emma North
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25AjBQ_0cknDypF00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was killed in Henrico County on Tuesday night, according to a Henrico County police officer at the crash scene.

According to the officer, the victim was a woman. She was found dead at the scene of the crash.

Henrico Police responded to the scene of the crash on Broad Street near Westerre Parkway. Traffic is being diverted from Broad Street by having drivers turn right on Cox Road, left on Westerre Parkway and right on Broad Street.

According to police, the sedan hit the pedestrian on the eastbound side of the road.

It is unclear if there are any charges at this time, police tell 8News that they believe alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Henrico, VA
Henrico County, VA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broad Street#Weather#Sedan#Accident#Henrico Police#Henricopolice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
909K+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy