Cleveland Indians begin removal of team name from stadium scoreboard

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Indians organization started the removal process of the team's scripted logo atop the scoreboard at Progressive Field on Tuesday as the club transitions their nickname to the Guardians in 2022.

Crews at the field began dismantling the letters, beginning with the "I" on the 80-foot-long sign. It marks another significant step this off-season for the team, which has been called the Indians since 1915.

The removal process is expected to take multiple days, with windy conditions forcing the workers to shut down after a few hours Tuesday.

Once the sign is completely removed, it will be placed in storage while the franchise determines a permanent spot for it. A new "Guardians" sign will replace the old one before Opening Day 2022.

The American League organization announced in July it was changing its nickname after facing repeated pressure from Native American groups and others to drop the moniker, which some considered racist. In 2018, the club stopped using longtime mascot and logo, "Chief Wahoo," which MLB said was "no longer appropriate."

The team already has removed additional signage inside and outside of its ballpark. The club's official name change is expected to take place in the coming weeks, when Guardians merchandise goes on sale.