Provo, UT

Teen hit by car while crossing street in Provo

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
PROVO, Utah — Another teenage pedestrian was hit by a car Tuesday morning — the third similar incident in Utah within just a few days.

Around 7:20 a.m., a 16-year-old boy was hit by a sedan while crossing Canyon Road in Provo.

The teen was using a crosswalk near 3460 N., a Provo Police Department spokesperson said.

The woman driving the car was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian. Police say they have ruled out any impairment, and they also said she was driving under the speed limit.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with several bone fractures and is being treated in the intensive care unit. He was in serious condition but is expected to recover.

This accident occurred the same morning that another teenager was seriously injured while crossing a street near Layton High School

It's also just one day after 13-year-old Karl Finch died from injuries he suffered after being hit while trick-or-treating Saturday night, along with another boy who was critically injured but expected to recover.

FOX 13 News

