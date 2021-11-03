CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County election results: Neal wins race for Louisburg mayor

By From staff reports
The Wake Weekly
 4 days ago
Neal
Fonzie Flowers

LOUISBURG — The race for Louisburg mayor was tight: Fewer than 10 votes separated the winner from the second place.

Christopher Neal received 252 votes or roughly 36% of the vote in the packed six-person race. Boyd Sturges came in second with 243 votes or roughly 35%.

Results are unofficial until after every county counts every eligible ballot and the state Board of Elections completes its random post-election audits, according to Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the state board.

In Louisburg, five people ran for three seats on the town council. The top vote getters were Betty Keith Wright with 418, Tom Clancy with 310 and Silke Stein with 249. Wright and Clancy are incumbents.

Youngsville Mayor Fonzie Flowers ran unopposed, getting 91% of the vote.

Four people ran for three commissioner seats in Youngsville. Challenger Corey Pursche received the most votes at 94, followed by incumbents Larry Wiggins at 89 and Cat Redd at 75.

In Franklinton, eight people ran for three seats. Newcomer LaTasha Wilder received the most votes at 211. Incumbents Alvin Holden at 156 and John Allers at 148 round out the rest of the board. Philip D. Meador came in fourth with 130 votes or roughly 14%. He will not be serving another term.

In Bunn, both races were unopposed. Marsha Winstead Strawbridge remains mayor while Don Mitchell and Sherry Mercer return to the board of commissioners.

Only 1,319 people voted in Franklin County this year, according to the state Board of Elections website. Around 6,600 are registered to vote.

The Wake Weekly is a weekly, privately owned and independent newspaper based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, primarily covering Wake and Franklin counties. It is owned by Restoration NewsMedia.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/wakeweekly

