Kansas City, KS

KCK voters elect Tyrone Garner as mayor

By Casey Murray
 4 days ago
Tyrone Garner will serve as the 31st mayor of Kansas City, Kansas.

Garner took 51% of the vote. Incumbent David Alvey took 49%.

Alvey was the incumbent in the race. He had served as mayor of KCK since 2018. In previous statements to KSHB 41 News, he identified reduced taxes, code enforcement, police relations and economic development as priorities for candidacy.

Garner, according to his website , is a U.S. Army veteran and served on the KCK police force. He identified similar issues — economic development, lower taxes, public safety and infrastructure — as his priorities.

Alvey's family has been in Wyandotte County since 1857, according to his government biography . Garner said he's been in the county for "most of his adult life," on his website.

Though Alvey was the incumbent, Garner narrowly beat him out during the primary. Alvey received 3,405 votes while Garner received 3,465.

