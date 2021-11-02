CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys for 11/2

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ehjh_0cknDiwr00 The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq again reached record intraday highs in Tuesday’s session, this comes on the back of another round of strong earnings. ARK Funds gave back some of their massive gains from Monday. ARKX performed the best out of the group, relatively flat on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 1.7%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on November 2, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 115,695 shares of UiPath.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 143,500 shares of Adaptive Bio, 116,133 shares of Allogene Therapeutics, & 102,176 shares of CareDx.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 288,813 shares of Zillow Group, 71,000 shares of 2U, 125,658 shares of Pacific Bio, & 515,832 shares of DraftKings.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 49,337 shares of NIU Technologies & 119,609 shares of Kratos Defense.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 553,981 shares of Genius Sports & 405,757 shares of Robinhood.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: 699,500 shares of JD Logistics.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 115,695
ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 143,500
ARKG Buy ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INC 116,133
ARKG Buy CDNA CAREDX INC 102,176
ARKG Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 23,795
ARKK Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 288,813
ARKK Buy TWOU 2U INC 71,000
ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 125,658
ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 515,832
ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 1,442
ARKQ Buy TWOU 2U INC 8,800
ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 29,846
ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 49,337
ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 5,511
ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 119,609
ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 13,340
ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 231,028
ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 553,981
ARKW Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 405,757
ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 9,281
ARKW Buy TWOU 2U INC 18,200
ARKX Buy 2618HK JD LOGISTICS INC 699,500

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Sells $52.5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On These Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on Thursday even as the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's stock pared losses a day after sinking 8% on dismal third-quarter results that fell short of investors' expectations. Ark Invest sold 155,974 shares — estimated to be worth $52.46...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Have $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

Strong portfolio performance and aggressive share buybacks have helped push Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) stock up roughly 25% across 2021's trading. The company's valuation is now up roughly 2,300,000% since Warren Buffett assumed leadership of the company in 1965. With the stock market recently hitting new highs, it could be a...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Cathie Wood's Ark Bought 2 Million 3D Shares Thursday

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management dove into 3D printer company 3D Systems (DDD) - Get 3D Systems Corporation Report Thursday after the stock’s drop this week, snatching 2,028,407 shares. That kitty was worth $51.1 million as of Thursday’s close and went to the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks Than Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Teladoc’s revenue and patient visits this year show it isn't a pandemic-only stock. Vertex plans to file for regulatory approval next year of a potentially game-changing blood disorder candidate. Etsy’s recent acquisitions should help it to expand its reach and grow in the coming years. A lot can happen in...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be 3 of the Biggest Stocks by 2035

Facebook's metaverse ambitions could unlock a new wave of growth for the company. Sea Limited is still growing at triple-digit percentage rates despite being worth over $190 billion. Electric vehicles are the future of mobility, and Tesla could have an even more dominant market position in 2035. History is proof...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up On Palantir, Buying $28M Shares On Wednesday

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest on Wednesday continued to buy shares in Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) on the dip. The popular stock picker’s investment firm bought 1.25 million shares — estimated to be worth $28.19 million based on the latest closing price— in the Peter Thiel-backed data analytics company.
STOCKS
SmartAsset

Data Center REITs: A Guide for Investors

Many investors find real estate investment trusts (REITs) to be a solid investment choice. These companies can provide passive income and long-term growth, without the typical requirements of owning property. One subset of this real estate investment sector has led the … Continue reading → The post Data Center REITs: A Guide for Investors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinterest#Investment#Ark Invest Buys#Dow Jones#Ark Funds#Arkx#Arkf#Nysearca#Fintech#Square#Zillow#Uipath#Arkg
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rose 2.00% to $2,973.56 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $38.74 below its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rallied 1.29% to $336.72 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $2.07 short of its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company reached on November 5th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla
Street.Com

Cathie Wood's Ark Snatches 2.7 Million Shares of Palantir

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management has loaded up on shares of data analytics software company Palantir Technologies after they slid following Tuesday’s earnings report. Ark exchange-traded funds bought 1,483,975 shares Tuesday, worth about $36 million at Tuesday’s close. Then they bought 1,251,850 shares Wednesday, worth about $28 million at Wednesday’s...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cathie Wood's ARK further reduces Unity Software stake after deal to buy more Palantir

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest kept selling Unity Software after the company announced a $1.6 billion deal to buy Peter Jackson's Weta Digital, according to the disclosure of daily trading activity of the firm's site, selling $27 million worth of shares. ARK had sold Unity shares on Monday and Tuesday, ahead of the group's quarterly results. By contrast, ARK's funds increased their purchases of Palantir Technologies , buying $29 million worth of stock, a day after poorly-received results.
MARKETS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

69K+
Followers
42K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy