CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jack Campbell, Toronto Maple Leafs shut out Vegas Golden Knights

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tf2Kf_0cknDceV00

Auston Matthews scored two goals, Jack Campbell earned his first shutout of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Mitchell Marner added a goal and two assists for the Maple Leafs, who have won three games in a row, including the first two of a five-game homestand.

William Nyander had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Campbell made 26 saves to earn his fifth career shutout.

Robin Lehner stopped 29 shots for the Golden Knights, who had a three-game winning streak end in the opener of a four-game road trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VwCqh_0cknDceV00 Also Read:
NHL games today: TV schedule, best bets and DFS picks

Marner scored at 11:31 of the first period on a backhand from the edge of the crease, making a nifty move after taking a pass from John Tavares. Alexander Kerfoot’s forechecking helped set up the chance.

Toronto had a 13-4 advantage in shots on goal in the first period.

Matthews converted a pass from Nylander for a power-play goal, a wrist shot from the left circle at 2:59 of the second period. Marner also picked up an assist. Brayden McNabb was serving a tripping penalty.

The Golden Knights failed to score with the man advantage twice during the second period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ExSIO_0cknDceV00
Also Read:
NHL power rankings: Flames skyrocket upwards to number 8, Penguins fall

Matthews scored again at 19:15 of the second from the goalmouth on a pass from Morgan Rielly. Marner also earned an assist.

Toronto led 25-14 in shots on goal after the second period.

Nylander’s wrist shot from the right circle beat Lehner at 2:43 of the third period on a pass from Michael Bunting. TJ Brodie also earned an assist.

Vegas again failed to score with a man advantage in the third period, falling to 0-for-18 on the power play this season.

Toronto defenseman Justin Holl was a healthy scratch for the second game in a row.

Center Michael Amadio, claimed off waivers by injury-depleted Golden Knights from the Maple Leafs on Friday, started on the first line on Tuesday. He had one shot on goal in 15:37 of ice time.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Jack Campbell Ready to Prove He’s No Fluke

Entering the 2021-22 NHL season, it’d be naive to think that Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltender Jack Campbell didn’t have more to prove. Drafted back in 2010 by the Dallas Stars, Campbell took the long road to the NHL and cementing his place as a starter in the league. Even today, some question his place as a starter with the Maple Leafs – ranking him and Petr Mrazek as the 14th best tandem in the league.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rielly’s Deal Means Trouble for Maple Leafs and Jack Campbell

The Toronto Maple Leafs took care of some important business when they signed defenseman Morgan Rielly to a long-term extension on Friday. A piece the team absolutely didn’t want to lose, Rielly’s deal is being looked at as a win by most fans and insiders since his price point comes in at a cost much less than many of the big-ticket defensemen who signed for huge contracts this NHL offseason.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights claim center off waivers from Maple Leafs

The Golden Knights made an addition to their injury-ravaged forward group Saturday. The Knights claimed center Michael Amadio off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs and placed center Nolan Patrick on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Patrick has missed the past four games with an upper-body injury. Amadio, 25,...
NHL
kion546.com

Matthews, Campbell carry Maple Leafs to 4-0 win over Vegas

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored twice and Jack Campbell made 26 saves, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-0 win over the short-handed Vegas Golden Knights. The Maple Leafs won their third straight. Mitch Marner had a goal and assists on both Matthews’ goals. William Nylander added a goal and an assist. Robin Lehner made 29 saves on 33 shots.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Oregon State
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Penguins, Flames, Golden Knights, Sharks, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the push for Jack Eichel is down to apparently two teams. Meanwhile, Tomas Hertl had a huge night for the San Jose Sharks who are on a roll. How is this affecting his value in a contract year and before the NHL trade deadline? Is an Ilya Mikheyev return to the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of schedule? Finally, the Pittsburgh Penguins are potentially the next team in legal trouble when it comes to allegations of sexual abuse.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Lehner
Person
Michael Bunting
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Alexander Kerfoot
Person
John Tavares
Person
Brayden Mcnabb
Person
Morgan Rielly
Person
Justin Holl
FanSided

Vegas Knights: Three Things I Noticed Against the Maple Leafs

The Vegas Knights just got blown out in Toronto, 4-0. After a game that kept the Knights in the defensive zone, they were unable to capitalize or execute. The Vegas Knights after losing four in a row showed hope in rejuvenating their season with three straight wins. Last night however, there was nothing good about the showing the Knights had when you look at the big picture. When you try to take good things away from the game, it makes it that much worse when you always end up saying the same thing over and over again. So with that being said, let’s go ahead and talk about some of the things I noticed.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Jack Campbell is the Undisputed MVP of the Maple Leafs' Season Thus Far

Shortly after defeating the Tampa Bay Lighting 2-1 in overtime on Thursday, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner struggled to find words to describe the play of goaltender Jack Campbell. "It just keeps amazing you about how hard he works every single day and just comes in here with the...
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers Should Target Jack Campbell If Deal Deteriorates With Maple Leafs

Following a lights-out performance against the Tampa Bay Lightning, there’s a ton of talk in Toronto today about Jack Campbell and just how good he’s been this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs. A goaltender who is quickly earning himself the starting role, he’s also a pending unrestricted free agent, and each game he has where he’s the Leafs’ best player, the more his value around the NHL goes up.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Maple Leafs#Dfs#The Golden Knights#Penguins
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
ESPN

Winners, losers as Jack Eichel Derby ends with Vegas Golden Knights

There's something wholly appropriate about the Vegas Golden Knights having a trade announced at 4:30 a.m. local time in a city where high-stakes gambles still happen in the predawn hours. Every blockbuster trade is a gamble. Assuming Jack Eichel comes through his artificial disk replacement surgery as a healthy star,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

24K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy