Teen arrested in fatal Wichita shooting, second suspect hospitalized

Wichita police identified a man who was killed in a shooting late Monday afternoon north of downtown. The man was identified as Braekwon Bennett, 22.

Police were called to the 300 block of W. 10th Street just before 5:30 p.m. for a shooting. They found Bennett with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died after being transported to an area hospital.

Officers also learned that an man, 18, and another male, 17, arrived at the apartment to confront Bennett. There was a fight that led to multiple shots being fired. The 18-year-old was also shot and both suspects then left the apartment.

The suspects later arrived at an area hospital, where the 18-year-old was admitted for treatment. The 17-year-old attempted to flee police at the hospital, but was taken into custody. He was then booked into the Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The 18-year-old remains hospitalized and will be booked into jail once he's discharged.