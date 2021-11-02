Men Who Made Girl Walk ‘The Bissonnet Track’ As Part Of Sex Trafficking Scheme Sentenced To Prison

A West Hartford man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl that killed three people, according to federal prosecutors. As early as January 27 to July 2018, Juan Reyes, 28, of West Hartford worked with Michael Nieves, 30, of Hartford to supply heroin and fentanyl to other distributors. Some of these distributors regularly traveled from eastern Connecticut to Hartford to purchase the drugs and then sold them to customers in the Norwich and New London area, according to Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Leonard Boyle.

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 12 DAYS AGO