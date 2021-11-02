CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men Who Made Girl Walk ‘The Bissonnet Track’ As Part Of Sex Trafficking Scheme Sentenced To Prison

By Brandon Caldwell
 5 days ago

Authorities said in 2017 the pair recruited the teenaged girl on social media, bringing her from her home in Stephenville, Texas to Houston to engage in commercial sex acts.

