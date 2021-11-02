Men Who Made Girl Walk ‘The Bissonnet Track’ As Part Of Sex Trafficking Scheme Sentenced To Prison

OAKLAND – Scott A. Wilson was sentenced today to sixty months in prison and ordered to pay more than $4 million in restitution for executing a multi-year embezzlement scheme targeting his former employer, Operating Engineers Local No. 3, announced Acting United States Attorney Stephanie Hinds, Federal Bureau of Investigation San Francisco Division Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair, and U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General, Special Agent in Charge, Los Angeles Region, Quentin Heiden. The sentence was handed down by the Honorable Jeffrey S. White, U.S. Senior District Judge.
