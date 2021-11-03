CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Jonas Bilharinho lands a huge spinning wheel kick KO on DWCS

By Lucas Grandsire
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Jonas Bilharinho has made history on Dana White’s Contender Series as he becomes the first fighter to score a wheel kick knockout. The move is a tough one to pull off and is rare in the UFC. Jonas Bilharinho was competing in a featherweight bout, against Canaan Kawaihae, in...

