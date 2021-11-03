VIDEO: Jonas Bilharinho lands a huge spinning wheel kick KO on DWCS

As we head closer to the most anticipated matchup of this year, Kamaru Usman talks about his arch-rival Colby Covington with MMA analyst, former double champ, Daniel Cormier. Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2 will be straight-up violence and entertainment. There is no doubt that the two welterweights will be giving it all in the main event of UFC 268 held at the Madison Square Garden, which is considered the Mecca of Sports. While Covington is all fired up and hates his opponent, Usman has a different approach to this fight.

UFC ・ 15 DAYS AGO