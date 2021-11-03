CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

Homestead Election Results: Steven Losner Wins Close Mayoral Race

By CBSMiami.com Team
 9 days ago

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Voters in Homestead reelected incumbent Steven Losner for mayor in a very tight race on Tuesday night.

Losner was elected to a third term as mayor. He previously served on the Homestead City Council from 2001-2007.

Losner won by a margin of 50.87% to Elvis Maldonado’s 49.13%.

In the race for Vice-Mayor, Julio Guzman was the winner.

Council Member Seat 4 went to Jenifer N. Bailey.

Homestead residents also voted on several referendums including mayoral term limits, which passed.

The referendum to allow the mayor to serve a four-year term of office instead of two years also passed.

