Miami-dade County, FL

Residents Vote Against Making Biscayne Gardens A City

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 9 days ago

BISCAYNE GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Residents in unincorporated Biscayne Gardens voted against making the area its own municipality.

It wasn’t particularly close, with nearly 83% of voters checking “no.”

Had it been approved, Biscayne Gardens would’ve become Miami-Dade’s 35th municipality.

As a city, it would’ve also stopped paying Miami-Dade’s municipal services tax and instead form their own government with its own property taxes and budget.

Resident Bruce Lamberto didn’t believe an increased tax bill would be worth any potential benefits.

“There’s nothing that really can be gained by becoming a city other than a higher tax bill,” he said. “It’s not a really rich area and a lot of the people here can’t afford higher taxes on their homes.”

Biscayne Gardens is best described as a suburban bedroom community. It’s located east of the I-95/Golden Glades interchange surrounded by Opa-locka, North Miami, Miami Gardens and North Miami Beach.

The average income is around $44,000 a year.

CBS Miami

Miami Neighborhood Known For Exclusive Condos, Edgewater Also Known For Flooding

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Friday, people who lived on 23rd Street in Edgewater were forced to wade through water to get to their cars. The street looked more like a swimming pool for ducks. At one point, the flooding trapped cars parked on the streets. Hours after the water receded, some car owners were left with damp cars. One woman was spotted with Tupperware trying to get all the water out of her trunk. Down the street, in a high-rise condo, residents had to deal with elevators shut down before 7 in the morning. “The view is amazing. Everything is amazing,” said...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

