Police arrest suspect who robbed Kennewick stores of cash registers

Images courtesy of the Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Thanks to some assistance from the community they serve, Kennewick police officers booked a suspect in two October robberies at local stores into the Benton County Jail.

According to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department, 26-year-old Aldo Vargas was ID’d by community members after surveillance footage from a string of robberies was published on social media.

Security cameras at the Chevron gas station on the 2600-block of W Kennewick Avenue captured a suspect—now suspected to be Vargas—robbing the convenience store around 2:38 a.m. on October 11.

Three days later around 3:43 a.m., the suspect was observed robbing Grand Central Coffee Station. The cash register was stolen from each of these local establishments during the crime.

Vargas also allegedly assaulted the store clerks during each of the robberies. Authorities believed the instances to be related from quite early into their investigations.

A joint effort from local law enforcement located Vargas on the 2600-block of S Oak Street. Officers from the Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco police departments all responded along with Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies.

He was booked for two separate counts of Robbery to the First Degree and Robbery to the Second Degree. Authorities also revealed that Vargas had outstanding warrants related to other theft-related crimes.

