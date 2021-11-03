CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, CT

Republicans sweep contested races in Salem

By Sten Spinella
 4 days ago
Ed Chmielewski, Republican candidate for first selectman, shakes hands with a voter Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, while talking to fellow Republicans Carl Fontneau, who is running again for the town's Planning and Zoning Commission, Vivian Waters, running for town tax collector, and state Rep. Holly Cheeseman at Salem Town Office Building. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Salem — Republican Ed Chmielewski defeated Democrat Hugh McKenney on Tuesday in a race between two current selectmen who know each other well.

Chmielewski won by an unofficial count of 776 votes to McKenney's 619.

After the results came in on Tuesday, Chmielewski spoke on his and his party's victories.

"We won every contested position in Salem," he said. "We ran a positive, professional campaign, and the voters of Salem appreciated that. We're very proud of the team we put up. Our candidates want to serve Salem. I'm honored to be the next Salem first selectman."

McKenney reflected on the race.

"We worked very hard, and I think the team did a very good job. The important thing is, the people of the town had their say," McKenney said. "I wish Mr. Chmielewski the best of luck, because if he succeeds, then the town will succeed."

Republicans will be in control of the Board of Selectmen, as candidates Pamela Munro, who garnered 767 votes, and William "Skip" Dickson, with 736 votes, defeated Democrats T.J. Butcher, who received 619 votes, and John Houchin, who received 522. Kevin Lyden was chosen to fill a two-year vacancy on the board in an unopposed race.

Board of Education Republican newcomers Maura Rehrig, who earned 705 votes, Dan Marsh, with 768 votes, and Christina Fontaine, with 773 votes, defeated incumbent Democrats Tiffany Cunningham (646 votes), Tamara Morocco (537 votes), and Will Butler (559 votes).

After 12 years as first selectman, Lyden said he stepped aside for someone else to take the position, though he still will be on the Board of Selectmen.

McKenney and Chmielewski represent the divide between Salem Republicans and Democrats. Democrats argue they are more pro-development and say they're more willing to spend on education, whereas Republicans say they're focused on preserving the rural character of the town and keeping the school budget robust while avoiding raising taxes.

More than 40 candidates ran for the Board of Selectmen, the Board of Finance, the Board of Education, the Planning and Zoning Commission and more. Republicans will control town government as the party swept in every contested race.

