Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa police searching for suspect in Monday’s fatal shooting

By Tim Reid
 4 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Monday night.

Alabaster man charged with attempted murder after stabbing woman at least 17 times

The Tuscaloosa County VCU says Maurice Jones Jr., 20, was found shot to death late Monday night at a home on 11th Court in Tuscaloosa. Captain Jack Kennedy says investigators are searching for suspects and trying to find out why this happened.

“When we arrived on scene, they had one subject who was shot and taken to DCH and was treated but did not survive his injuries once at DCH.  We do not have anyone in custody for that, but we are searching for them or anyone who may have witnessed it or is responsible.”

With this case being the 17th homicide of the year in Tuscaloosa County, District Attorney Hays Webb says his office will not tolerate these fatal shootings.

“I think it is tragic anytime anyone is killing people and it is sad for the person who is doing it on one hand and sad but think about the persons whose life’s been taken and then their family who is left to grieve. It makes everyone in the community feel less safe and less stable.” Webb said.

District Attorney Webb is calling on residents to step up and help law enforcement.

“When we deal with the youth who are out here shooting and stuff, all their victims have parents at home and all the defendants have parents at home.  I think it’s so important that people take responsibility because there is an incredible amount of our violent crime being committed by youngsters.”

The Tuscaloosa County VCU is asking anyone with information about Monday’s fatal shooting to call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-752-0616.

Man in ‘stable condition’ after Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was injured in a shooting in south Birmingham Friday evening, according to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS). BFRS Captain Bryan Harrell says the shooting occurred in the 200 block of 17th Avenue South. The victim, a 28-year-old male, is said to be in stable condition at this […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Tuscaloosa, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Crime & Safety
3 Tuscaloosa police officers awarded Medal of Valor

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Three Tuscaloosa police officers received Medals of Valor Friday afternoon for their bravery after dealing with an armed suspect back on January 25. Police Chief Brent Blankley said he is proud of his officers. “For their actions, officers Berch, Michaels and Pruitt will all receive the Medal of Valor. This is […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Public Safety
Virginia Commonwealth University
Dothan man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for truck bombing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been convicted on charges of conspiring with a coworker to bomb the pickup truck of her estranged boyfriend in Oct. 2017. On Friday, Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced the sentencing of Sylvio Joeseph King, 48, for detonating a truck bomb in an attempt to kill the […]
DOTHAN, AL
Man arrested, held on nearly $1.3 million bond for drug charges in Gadsden

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden man was arrested on numerous drug charges by the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office following what they say was a 10-month investigation. Roderick Lewis Barnes, 42, was charged with two counts of trafficking meth, one count of trafficking ecstasy, nine counts of distributing meth, one count of distributing ecstasy, […]
GADSDEN, AL
15 units damaged in Birmingham apartment fire, no injuries reported

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews are investigating what may have caused an apartment fire in the Center Point neighborhood of Birmingham. According to the Center Point Fire Department, the fire started on the back side of a second floor apartment on the 90 block of 14th Avenue Northeast in Birmingham. 15 units are reported involved […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Hoover Police participating in ‘No Shave November’

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is participating in ‘No Shave November’ once again this year. In a post on Hoover Police’s Facebook page, Chief Nicholas Derzis says the department is putting down their razors for ‘No Shave November’ in order to raise money and awareness for The Wings of Hope Pediatric Foundation. […]
HOOVER, AL
