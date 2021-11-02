CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stargirl Finale Recap: Who Showed Up for Season 2's Final Fight? — Plus, [Spoiler] Is Coming for Season 3

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 4 days ago
In the DC’s Stargirl Season 2 finale, it was all hands on deck (and then some!) as the JSA took on Eclipso. Once the dust settled, who was toast? Who decided to leave/stay? And who is on the way?

From go, things were looking shaky for the JSA and Pat as they marched down Main Street to take on Eclipso, who was busy tormenting Beth at American Dream. Sure, Yolanda is back as Wildcat, and Cindy/Shiv is a temp recruit, but STRIPE is still in the shop, Rick is unable to fix his hourglass, Jennie is sick and Thunderbolt is still on that Chinese food run.

As a result, Eclipso goes to school on the gang when they show up at American Dream, pitting many of them against, well, themselves — Yolanda vs. “Ted Grant,” Cindy vs. “her younger self,” Pat vs. a dickish Pat — while Courtney fruitless chases after Eclipso with Cosmo blasts. Along the way, Eclipso boasts of his grand plan to merge the Shadowlands and Earth, then consume all of humanity at once and become a god. Dr. McNider manages to remind everyone that who they’re fighting isn’t real, at which point Courtney and Cindy tag-team Eclipso, only to get lobbed out a window onto the ground below.

Eclipso scrambled to the clock tower roof to bellow, “It’s my time! I am on the edge of victory!” But what he’s really on the verge of is getting his ass handed to him by STRIPE who zooms past and tackles the demon to the street below. (Thunderbolt showed up at the auto shop just in time for Mike to “wish” a missing engine part into appearing!) Zeke guides STRIPE’s pilot, Mike, through some of the robot’s new toys, including a buzzsaw arm and flamethrower, while Jakeem tasks Thunderbolt with electrocuting Eclipso. But just as the genie is doing so, Eclipso fends him off and hurls him into STRIPE, KO’ing the giant robot. Rick as Hourman then strolls down the street, and when Eclipso scoffs, “You have no super-strength against me,” Rick counters that he does — “and it lasts more than an hour.” On cue, Solomon Grundy barrels down a side street and pummels Eclipso. Eclipso, though, gets back on his feet and blasts a hole straight through the creature’s belly, killing him in the spot, as Rick bellows a Skywalker-like, “Nooooo!”

While Barb and Jennie back at the house receive a special, unseen visitor, Pat tries to guide Mike through a reboot but is grabbed by Eclipso, who in front of Court threatens to twist her dad’s arms off one by one. “Tell me how you feel,” the demon goads Stargirl. “ Say it! ”  Courtney lets loose with an “ I hate you !,” which is just the window Eclipso needed to make her embrace the darkness and let him inhabit her as his new host. As Cosmo turns purple and half of Court’s face does same, she growls, “I wield the power of darkness and the power of light,” and now can merge the two worlds….

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lXCJ8_0cknCH3t00 Meanwhile inside American Dream… Beth was left to watch her parents die (or something), but The Shade showed up to dissipate the haunting hallucination. Beth and Chuck then suited up, with the former promising her puzzled parents she’d explain later. Outside, Cindy and Yolanda briefly debate killing Eclipso’s new host (meaning, Courtney!), but Yolanda convinces her frenemy to instead focus on taking the staff away. Eclipso/Courtney laughs at their feeble attempt and swats them away, declaring, “Only one!” can control the staff — to which an arriving Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman says, “Welllll, maybe two .”

Starman guides possessed Stargirl into the sky, and as Eclipso tries to convince her that she was “unwanted by her father” and unloved, Pat on the ground urges his stepdaughter to be herself. As Court is overwhelmed with happy memories, Stargirl and Starman manage to expunge Eclipso from his new host. Sylvester catches Courtney before she falls to the ground, while Eclipso is pelted with hockey pucks and arrows, courtesy of the Crock clan (whom Cindy had called into action).

The Shade nudges Stargirl and Green Lantern’s daughter to command the light and further deplete Eclipso. As a finishing move, Jakeem wishes that Eclipso was “toast,” so Thunderbolt… well, you know. he turns the demon into a slice of charred bread, which everyone agrees to keep in a safe place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LU5ai_0cknCH3t00 And then, the epilogue. Sooooo much epilogue!

*Rick is burying Grundy when The Shade shows up to share that the brute has a habit of coming back “if you bury him in the right place, at the right time.” The Shade also said that he is not leaving Blue Valley, having come to find its young heroes “intriguing.”

*Courtney confirmed that Yolanda is back as Wildcat for good, while Cindy later reached out to Yolanda to ask that she, too, get a “pass” and be allowed to join the JSA.

*After Pat said that Sylvester would explain his resurrection another time, Court worried that Starman is here to reclaim the staff. But Sylvester insisted that he isn’t. Rather, he’d like to show Stargirl what the cosmic staff “can really do.” ( After she completes summer school, of course.)

*Just as Dr. McNider readied to leave Blue Valley and find his “widowed” wife, Beth reported that she already located her — in Melody Hills, Indiana. What’s more, Chuck’s missus was pregnant when he “died,” so he is going home to a 10-year-old son!

*Mike suggested that he, Jakeem and Thunderbolt start their “own thing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JOiRm_0cknCH3t00 *Just as Cameron finished that damn  mural, his grandparents said it was time to tell him the truth about his frost-breathing, icy-eyed family….

*Beth’s parents are a bit over-excited about having a superhero daughter (and their romance has “rekindled” as a result). They boast of having big plans to help out with ideas, costuming, “nanotechnology”…

*Barbara reports to the fam that Jennie made it safely to Milwaukee. Oh, and the house next door has sold. The doorbell rings, and Pat and Court meet their new neighbors — the Crocks ! Cue the title card for Season 3, “Frenemies.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mE342_0cknCH3t00 *Lastly, in a true bonus scene, Nurse Louise Love at the Helix Institute for Youth Rehabilitation’s is seen telling someone that Green Lantern’s daughter is back looking for her brother, but she left behind a new bunch of friends in a small town in Nebraska populated by heroes and villains.

“Heroes and villains, side by side? What an interesting experiment,” muses Mister Bones. “Perhaps we should take a trip….”

Want scoop on Stargirl , or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

