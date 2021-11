The man who would be Seattle’s first Asian-American mayor has claimed this is “history in the making” as he surged to a 30 per cent lead over his rival.Bruce Harrell, 64, a former president of the city council and whose mother, originally from Japan, was interned during the Second World War, appeared before supporters as early results placed him more than 30 points head of Lorena González.“Standing with my family by my side…I just want to say we’re going to bring Seattle back,” he said.Initial results from the contest put Mr Harrell on 65 per cent, with 44-year-old Ms Gonzalez...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO