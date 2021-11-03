CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Services Sector Picks Up Steam In October - Caixin

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 4 days ago

(RTTNews) - The services sector in China accelerated in October, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Wednesday with a services PMI score of 53.8. That's up from 53.4 in September and it moves further...

The Independent

Construction industry growth picks up despite supply pressures

Growth in the UK’s construction sector picked up pace again last month despite supply disruption impacting firms, according to new figures.The closely followed IHS Markit CIPS UK Construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) hit a reading of 54.6 for October, up from 52.6 in September.Any reading above 50 is seen as a sector in growth.Tim Moore director at IHS Markit, said: “UK construction companies achieved a faster expansion of output volumes in October, despite headwinds from severe supply constraints and escalating costs.”More than half of surveyed businesses reported longer delivery times among suppliers, with only 2% seeing any improvement.Delays were...
FOXBusiness

Private-sector hiring picks up as workers continued to pour into service jobs

U.S. private-sector hiring accelerated in October as the impact of the COVID-19 delta variant waned and supplemental unemployment benefits expired. The U.S. economy added 571,000 private-sector jobs last month, up from a downwardly revised 523,00 new jobs in September, according to the ADP National Employment report released Wednesday. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the addition of 400,000 jobs.
Business Insider

U.S. Service Sector Growth Accelerates To Record High In October

(RTTNews) - Growth in U.S. service sector activity accelerated to a new record high in the month of October, the Institute for Supply Management revealed in a report released on Wednesday. The ISM said its services PMI climbed to 66.7 in October from 61.9 in September, with a reading above...
US News and World Report

U.S. Service Sector Index Hits Record High in October; Shortages Worsening - ISM Survey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A measure of U.S. services industry activity surged to a record high in October likely as declining COVID-19 cases boosted demand, but businesses remained burdened by snarled supply chains and the resulting exorbitant prices. The Institute for Supply Management said on Wednesday its non-manufacturing activity index vaulted...
Business Insider

China Stock Market Expected To Find Traction On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 50 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,500-point plateau although it's due for support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat...
Business Insider

Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release September figures for imports, exports, trade balance and retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, imports were down 1.0 percent on month and exports were up 4.0 percent for a trade surplus of A$15.077 billion. Retail sales are...
Business Insider

Hong Kong Stock Market Has Positive Lead

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in seven straight sessions, tumbling more than 1,100 points or 4.4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 25,025-point plateau although it's due for support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Business Insider

Thai Stock Market Tipped To Bounce Higher Again On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after snapping the four-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 20 points or 1.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,610-point plateau although it's likely to rebound again on Thursday.
Business Insider

Australia Has A$12.243 Billion Trade Surplus In September

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$12.243 billion in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. That exceeded expectations for a surplus of A$12.2 billion and was down from the A$15.077 billion surplus in August. Exports were down A$3.081 billion or 6 percent...
Business Insider

Higher Open Tipped For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 100 points or 1.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,550-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Thursday's trade. The global forecast for the Asian...
US News and World Report

China's Oct Services Activity Expands at Faster Clip - Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) - Activity in China's services sector expanded at a faster pace in October, buoyed by robust demand, although rising inflationary pressures weighed on business confidence for the year ahead, a private survey showed on Wednesday. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 53.8 in October -...
actionforex.com

China Caixin PMI services rose to 53.8, composite rose to 51.5

China Caixin PMI Services rose to 53.8 in October, up from 53.4, above expectation of 53.6. PMI Composite ticked up to 51.5, from 51.4. Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group said: “As the number of new Covid-19 cases dropped from late September to the middle of October, related disruption faded and market demand recovered while supply was relatively weak. Manufacturing was significantly weaker than services.
investing.com

China Services Activity Increases in October, but Inflation Concerns Remain

Investing.com – China’s services sector activity expanded at a faster pace in October as demand remained strong. However, rising inflation weighed on business confidence for the year ahead. Data released earlier in the day showed that the Caixin services purchasing managers index (PMI) was 53.8, higher than the 53.4 recorded...
StreetInsider.com

China's factory activity grows, but input costs weigh - Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's October factory activity grew at its fastest pace in four months as new orders rose and disruptive power shortages started to ease, but input costs remained high while export orders declined further, a private survey showed on Monday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to...
yicaiglobal.com

Caixin’s China Manufacturing PMI Bounces Back Into Positive Territory in October

(Yicai Global) Nov. 1 -- A widely watched independent survey showed China’s manufacturing activity moved into expansion territory last month despite power restrictions and raw material shortages that hindered production. The Caixin purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing was 50.6 in October, up from 50 in September, according to data published...
Shore News Network

China pledges boost in policy support for consumer services sector

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s cabinet on Tuesday issued guidelines to develop consumer services, including increased financial support for small firms providing catering, accommodation, childcare, healthcare and services for the elderly. In a notice on its website, the State Council, or cabinet, said the government will proactively use monetary policy tools...
