China Services Sector Picks Up Steam In October - Caixin

Growth in the UK’s construction sector picked up pace again last month despite supply disruption impacting firms, according to new figures.The closely followed IHS Markit CIPS UK Construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) hit a reading of 54.6 for October, up from 52.6 in September.Any reading above 50 is seen as a sector in growth.Tim Moore director at IHS Markit, said: “UK construction companies achieved a faster expansion of output volumes in October, despite headwinds from severe supply constraints and escalating costs.”More than half of surveyed businesses reported longer delivery times among suppliers, with only 2% seeing any improvement.Delays were...

CONSTRUCTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO