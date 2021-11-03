CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

USD/JPY seesaws around 114.00 as off in Japan joins pre-Fed anxiety

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/JPY bounces off intraday low, prints lackluster day after mild daily losses. Cautious mood ahead of the Fed verdict, concerns over US stimulus probe sentiment. Japan banks are off due to Culture Day, US ADP Employment Change, PMIs can offer intermediate moves. USD/JPY remains sidelined after a negative day,...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD wobbles at 16-month low ahead of US Michigan Consumer Sentiment

EUR/USD grinds lower around July 2020 levels, prints three-day downtrend. US Treasury yields struggle to remain, test DXY bulls. ECB rejects rate hike chatters via downbeat economic forecasts, Fed hawks remain hopeful. US data, inflation expectations and China headlines will be important for fresh impulse. EUR/USD treads water around 1.1440,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY hits fresh weekly highs near 114.30 as the dollar gains extend

USD/JPY rises for the third straight day on Friday, eyes 114.50. The US dollar index hovers near 16-month highs amid Fed’s rate hike calls. Hot US CPI sends the dollar higher. Will Consumer Sentiment do that same?. USD/JPY is holding higher ground near nine-day tops of 114.31, as the bulls...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes fresh upside amid inflation risks

Gold closed the sixth trading day in the positive territory on Thursday but seems to have gone into a consolidation phase above $1,850 on Friday. As FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta notes, XAU/USD awaits acceptance above $1,870 while the focus is on US consumer data. US Consumer Sentiment data could provide fresh...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Fumio Kishida
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar holds its ground, eyes on US consumer sentiment data

Here is what you need to know on Friday, November 12:. Following a subdued market action on Thursday, the dollar continued to gather strength against its rivals as the 10-year US Treasury bond yield opened with a bullish gap and tested 1.6% in the Asian session. The US Dollar Index is holding near the 16-month highs it set at 95.26 earlier in the day and investors await the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index and September JOLTS Job Openings report. The European economic docket will feature the Industrial Production data. Investors will also keep a close eye on commentary regarding inflation.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY flirts with daily lows, struggles to defend 114.00 mark

USD/JPY witnessed a modest pullback from near two-week tops touched earlier this Friday. A combination of factors should help limit the corrective slide and attract some dip-buying. The USD/JPY pair edged lower through the early North American session and dropped to fresh daily lows, below the 114.00 mark in the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Intra-day news and views and data to be released today – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 114.26.. The greenback caught a bid ahead of Tokyo open n penetrated Thursday's high at 114.15 (Asia) to a 10-day peak of 114.30 due to renewed usd's strength m broad-based yen selling, suggesting price would head towards last week's high at 114.44 (Mon), however, loss of upward momentum may cap price below October's fresh 3-year peak at 114.69 today n risk has increased for a profit taking ahead of weekend break.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates above $1,850 ahead of US data

Gold snaps six-day uptrend but stays on course to post the biggest weekly gains since May. Market sentiment dwindles, DXY tracks US Treasury yields to grind higher around the multi-day top. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment figures, China headlines will be in focus. Update: Gold is holding the lower ground just...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Federal Reserve#Treasury Department#Usd#Usd Jpy#Fed#Us Adp Employment Change#Asian#The Us Federal Reserve#Cnn#Us Treasury#The Bank Of Japan#Ism Services
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF climbs to over three-week tops, around 0.9230 region

USD/CHF gained strong follow-through traction for the third successive day on Friday. Hawkish Fed expectations continued underpinning the USD and remained supportive. The cautious market mood could benefit the safe-haven CHF and cap any further gains. The USD/CHF pair continued scaling higher through the mid-European session and shot to over...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY sticks to modest recovery gains, lacks follow-through amid Brexit woes

GBP/JPY staged a goodish rebound from multi-week lows touched earlier this Friday. The British pound witnessed some short-covering ahead of the key UK-EU Brexit talks. The cautious market mood benefitted the safe-haven JPY and capped any further gains. The GBP/JPY cross held on to its modest intraday gains through the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY looks offered, struggles for direction around 130.50

EUR/JPY meets support around the 200-day SMA near 130.40. The dollar’s upside loses momentum after hitting 2021 highs. The US flash Consumer Sentiment for November comes next. EUR/JPY remains under pressure and navigates the fourth consecutive session with losses on Friday, this time around the 130.40 region, where the key...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Inflation remains the main focus

- Inflation remains the key focus. - Japan Econ Min Yamagiwa stated that would prepare flexible measures on soaring energy prices in their stimulus package as crude oil prices cannot be predicted (Note: Japan government stimulus draft did not mention the size of spending). - China State Planner (NDRC): To...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

The currency pair performed a wave of decline to 1.1440. At a moment, the market is trading in a narrow consolidation range around this level. Today we expect a decline to 1.1428. After this level is reached, there is expected a link of correction to 1.1452 (a test from below), followerd by a decline to 1.1404.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Trades around 1.2600 as the US inflation dust settles

The loonie looks for risk catalyst, US Michigan Consumer Sentiment eyed. The bulls remain well-fed amid softer oil prices, Fed rate hike expectations. USD/CAD heads toward 1.2600 level, faces resistance ahead of 50.0% Fibo. level. USD/CAD is trading close to 1.2600 on Friday's Asian session. The loonie seems to have...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD’s bull run peeters out at 1.2600 level as FX markets await further US data/Fed speak

USD/CAD recent rally seems to have stalled at 1.2600. FX market focus now turns to US data and Fed speak, as well as the BoC Loan Officer survey. USD/CAD’s bull run of the past two sessions looks to have come to an end on Friday as the pair runs into solid resistance at 1.2600. The pair rocketed higher in recent session amid 1) broad US dollar strength as traders brought forward Fed rate hike bets following a hot October US Consumer Price Inflation report and 2) as crude oil prices (WTI) reversed sharply back from earlier weekly highs around $85.00 to current levels just above $80.00.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Euro and sterling record new lows for the year

Overview: The capital markets remain unsettled. The US CPI with a 6%-handle has lifted bond market volatility, disrupted rallies in stocks, and extended the dollar's rally. Small gains in the US S&P 500 and NASDAQ yesterday and a better news stream from China helped lift Asia Pacific equities today. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, and India rose more than 1%. Europe's Stoxx 600 is struggling as energy, health care, and utilities are mostly offsetting gains in consumer discretionary and communication, and real estate sectors. It has increased 19 of the past 24 sessions. US futures are posting slight gains. The bond market remains under pressure. The US 10-year yield is three basis points higher at 1.58%, which puts it up nine basis points this week.European benchmarks are firmer. Germany is a notable exception. It is virtually unchanged on the day, leaving the yield up a single basis point this week. This week, the peripheral yields, led by Greece and Italy's 10-15 bp jump, have risen more than the core. The dollar continues to trade firmly. After making a new low for the year (~$1.3355), sterling has stabilized. The euro was sold to fresh lows in the European morning (~$1.1435).On the week, the Swedish krona's 2% decline leads, but only the Japanese yen and British pound among the majors have fallen by less than 1% this week. A handful of emerging market currencies in Asia, including the Chinese yuan, are posting gains against the greenback.Still, most are lower, led by the Russian ruble, followed by the Mexican peso and Turkish lira. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is off around 0.4% this week. It will likely be the eighth weekly decline in the past 10. Rising yields had seemed to sap gold's strength earlier, but it has a six-day advance in tow coming into today. It is struggling to sustain the momentum after nearing $1870 in the middle of the week. With about a 0.8% loss on the day (~$1849), it is up almost 1.7% on the week. December WTI is off 1.6% as it tests the $80 level. Today's loss is enough to offset the gains earlier in the week, and a close below the $81.25 area extends the weekly loss to three, the longest since last October.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

The British pound is weak against the US Dollar due to several factors

There are several factors that have affected the GBPUSD and made it weak, including expansionary policy by the Bank of England, sharp re-pricing of potential interest rate moves, and strained relations with the European Union due to the Northern Ireland Protocol and fishing rights. UK economic growth data released in...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD retreats from 1.2600, on weaker than expected US consumer sentiment

USD/CAD slump for the first time in three days after posting losses of almost 1.70%. USD/CAD fell amid US dollar weakness across the board. USD/CAD: The 1-hour chart depicts a triple top chart pattern, with a target of 1.2530. USD/CAD struggles to gain traction above 1.2600, is falling 0.31%, trading...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD bounces off yearly lows, hovers around 1.1450

EUR/USD consolidates around the 1.1440s region, extending its losses to three days in a row. EUR/USD printed a year-to-date low around 1.1430. UoM Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 66.3, its lowest reading since November 2011. EUR/USD barely declines during the day, consolidating around 1.1446, down some 0.01% at the time...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy