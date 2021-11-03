Johnny Galecki is developing a CBS workplace comedy set at an internet startup in 1991

For more than a decade, actor Johnny Galecki played one of the most watched characters on TV as The Big Bang Theory’s Leonard Hofstadter, and he’ll likely always be remembered as the sitcom’s resident genius. (Or one of them, anyway.) Since the show’s finale aired in 2019, Galecki has largely maintained a low profile on the acting front, and has instead focused more on staying busy behind the scenes, both with TV projects and with his growing family. While it’s still unclear if he’ll be taking any acting on for it, Galecki is reteaming with his former network home CBS for a potential new comedy series that will likely feature lots of enjoyably dorky Big Bang-esque jokes.
Hello again, Wisconsin! Over 20 years after That ’70s Show first premiered, a spinoff titled That ’90s Show is in the works at Netflix with original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner once again at the helm. The news comes just in time for That ’70s Show fans who...
Johnny Galecki is developing a ’90s workplace comedy for CBS with Will & Grace exec producer John Quaintance. Half-hour multi-cam project AOK, which comes from Warner Bros. Television, is set at an underdog Internet company in pre-AOL 1991, about a group of young and mostly idealistic entrepreneurs who work together, hang out together, and fall in and out of love with each other, all while trying to change their world, and holding up a mirror to ours.
