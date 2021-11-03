CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Get to know KY3 Sports and O-Zone reporter, Jacob Cersosimo!

By Staff
Ozark Sports Zone
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have already seen him out and about covering games...

www.ozarkssportszone.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#O Zone#Get To Know#Ky3 Sports
chatsports.com

Getting to Know Mike White

Zach Wilson is injured and Mike White is going to get his first career NFL start on Sunday against the Bengals. White spoke to the media on Thursday and here is your chance to get to know him a little better. So, what are some of your emotions going into...
NFL
Cheboygan Tribune

Blumke gets Bulldogs into the end zone

Inland Lakes sophomore running back Grant Blumke gets the Bulldogs on the board early with a touchdown run at Gaylord St. Mary on Friday, Oct. 22.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KHON2

Kahuku football dedicating season to two fallen coaches and HBO’s ‘The Cost of Winning’ is documenting it every step of the way

In the last eleven months, Kahuku has lost two pillars of their coaching staff due to Covid-19.  Maui Kahalepuna passed away in December after a month long battle with the virus. Kahalepuna had been apart of the Red Raiders coaching staff since 2000. The program was dealt another loss in August, when highly respected coach, […]
KAHUKU, HI
chatsports.com

GET TO KNOW: GEORGIA STATE

SAN MARCOS, Texas — In preparation for this weekend's Sun Belt Conference matchup at Georgia State, below are three talking points to preview the Panthers:. Last time out, Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger tied the Panther program record by accounting for five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) in GSU's 55-21 win over ULM. Since taking over as the Panthers' starting quarter against Charlotte earlier this season, Grainger, who is in his first season at Georgia State after transferring from Furman, has thrown for nine touchdown passes in four starts.
GEORGIA STATE
theclackamasprint.net

CCC sports are getting back on track

Clackamas Community College’s sports teams are functioning in a state of near normalcy as they return to competing on their pre-pandemic schedule after more than a year and a half of canceled or delayed seasons and having masks instead of fans. This is possible now that many players are vaccinated, and regular COVID-19 surveillance testing is conducted with unvaccinated players. When the pandemic began in the spring of 2020, sports were canceled. During the 2020-21 school year, a limited number of sports activities took place.
CLACKAMAS, OR
Ozark Sports Zone

Dan Stander

Chalk held true in Wednesday’s Class 3 District 11 semifinals. No. 1 Strafford rolled over No. 4 Springfield Catholic in the early game, and No. 2 Clever held off a late flurry from No. 3 Fair Grove in the nightcap. By Denise Tucker/For OzarksSportsZone.com The higher seeds prevailed in the…
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Columbian

Martinez: Getting back to normal in sports

I think for the past 20 months, most of us have been waiting for “normal” or anything close to it. And in the world of high school sports, it starting to feel a little bit closer to normal. There are state championships again — last weekend for slowpitch softball and...
SPORTS
Ozark Sports Zone

2021-22 Winter Preview: Kickapoo Girls Basketball

The Kickapoo Lady Chiefs rode an impressive 24-game winning streak all the way to the Class 6 final four last season, bringing home a third-place finish. That squad, which finished 27-3 overall and 9-0 in the Ozark Conference, was led by Class 6 Player of the Year, Indya Green, who became Kickapoo’s all-time leading scorer with 1,764 points and is now playing at Moberly Area Community College. Green averaged a double-double (20 points, 12.3 rebounds per game) and was named the OC Player of the Year and Class 6 All-District 12.
BASKETBALL
savrep.com

The Reporter Sports Shorts

3 Savannah runners make cut to race at state meet Nov. 6. The cross country season for the Savannah teams will continue into next weekend. Three runners, two girls and one boy, will run at the Class 3 MSHSAA Championships on Saturday, Nov. 6, in Columbia. On Oct. 30, the...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy