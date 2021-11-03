Get to know KY3 Sports and O-Zone reporter, Jacob Cersosimo!

SAN MARCOS, Texas — In preparation for this weekend's Sun Belt Conference matchup at Georgia State, below are three talking points to preview the Panthers:. Last time out, Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger tied the Panther program record by accounting for five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) in GSU's 55-21 win over ULM. Since taking over as the Panthers' starting quarter against Charlotte earlier this season, Grainger, who is in his first season at Georgia State after transferring from Furman, has thrown for nine touchdown passes in four starts.
