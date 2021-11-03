Get to know KY3 Sports and O-Zone reporter, Jacob Cersosimo!

Clackamas Community College’s sports teams are functioning in a state of near normalcy as they return to competing on their pre-pandemic schedule after more than a year and a half of canceled or delayed seasons and having masks instead of fans. This is possible now that many players are vaccinated, and regular COVID-19 surveillance testing is conducted with unvaccinated players. When the pandemic began in the spring of 2020, sports were canceled. During the 2020-21 school year, a limited number of sports activities took place.

