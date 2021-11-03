Norwich voters approve bonding $145 million pension debt

Voters fill out their ballots Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Precinct 4 polls at Stanton School in Norwich. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Norwich — Voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a plan to bond the entire $145 million outstanding pension obligation debt, a move estimated to save about $43 million over the 30-year life of the bond.

Final numbers were not available by deadline, but in two of the six voting precincts, the yes votes tallied 1,144 to 544 votes.

City Treasurer Michael Gualtieri said he was "very happy for the city" that it appeared 70% of voters approved the measure.

The plan calls for bonding the debt at the current historically low borrowing rates, investing the bond proceeds while making payments into the pension plan and creating a reserve account to guard against spikes and dramatic dips in interest-earning investments.

The city currently must budget a certain amount each year to cover a portion of the obligation debt, along with contributions to current employees’ future pensions. This year’s budget has $13.7 million for pension obligations. Investment experts have calculated the city’s annual payment after bonding should lower the debt on average by more than $1 million per year.

With voter approval secured, city officials and bond counsel will study bond interest rates to determine if rates remain low enough to make the bold step worthwhile. If rates are at about the current 3% level, they will seek to buy the bonds by January or February.