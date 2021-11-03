CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Norwich voters approve bonding $145 million pension debt

By Claire Bessette
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d4MMD_0ckn9cTC00
Voters fill out their ballots Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Precinct 4 polls at Stanton School in Norwich. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Norwich — Voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a plan to bond the entire $145 million outstanding pension obligation debt, a move estimated to save about $43 million over the 30-year life of the bond.

Final numbers were not available by deadline, but in two of the six voting precincts, the yes votes tallied 1,144 to 544 votes.

City Treasurer Michael Gualtieri said he was "very happy for the city" that it appeared 70% of voters approved the measure.

The plan calls for bonding the debt at the current historically low borrowing rates, investing the bond proceeds while making payments into the pension plan and creating a reserve account to guard against spikes and dramatic dips in interest-earning investments.

The city currently must budget a certain amount each year to cover a portion of the obligation debt, along with contributions to current employees’ future pensions. This year’s budget has $13.7 million for pension obligations. Investment experts have calculated the city’s annual payment after bonding should lower the debt on average by more than $1 million per year.

With voter approval secured, city officials and bond counsel will study bond interest rates to determine if rates remain low enough to make the bold step worthwhile. If rates are at about the current 3% level, they will seek to buy the bonds by January or February.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwich, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Norwich, CT
CBS News

Oil tanker explosion kills at least 92 in Sierra Leone

An oil tanker exploded near Sierra Leone's capital, killing at least 92 people and severely injuring dozens of others after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said Saturday. The explosion took place late Friday after a bus struck the tanker in Wellington, a suburb just to the east of Freetown.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bonding#Pensions#Interest Rates#Pension Plan
The Hill

After victory, Biden seeks political rebound

President Biden is hoping to rebound from a challenging few months that saw the American public turn negative on his presidency by building momentum on the House passage on Friday of a bipartisan infrastructure bill. The White House and its allies see the pathway to a political recovery through passing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Travis Scott says he is 'devastated' after 8 people died during his Astroworld Festival

(CNN) — Rapper Travis Scott is speaking out after eight people were killed during his concert Friday night. "I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night," he tweeted Saturday. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
440
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy