The Montreal Canadiens will head into the SAP Center on Thursday night to take on the San Jose Sharks. Montreal has not won a game in San Jose since the 1999 season. After a convincing 6-1 win against the Red Wings at the Bell Centre on Saturday night, Montreal was trounced 5-1 by the newly founded Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night. The Canadiens are hoping for a bounce back performance against the Sharks and an offensive spark as they have only scored more than one goal once through the first seven games of the season. Early on in the season, the Habs are searching for answers which better come soon or the winds of change could find their way drifting through Montreal.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO