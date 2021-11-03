CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archaeologists lift 1,200-year-old canoe from Lake Mendota

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
It may be the oldest completely intact water vessel known in Wisconsin and it was pulled from Lake Mendota on Tuesday, according to Wisconsin Historical Society.

Wisconsin Historical Society maritime archaeologists recovered a historic dugout wood canoe from the bottom of Lake Mendota, officials say. It was only a few months after learning of its existence in June. Officials say the vessel is 1,200 years old and was in use around A.D. 800, centuries before European arrival.

The canoe was raised from a depth of 30 feet with the help[ of the Dane County Sheriff's Office dive team.

Wisconsin Historical Society
“The dugout canoe found in Lake Mendota is a significant artifact of the continuum of canoe culture in the Western Great Lakes region,” said Christian Overland, the Ruth and Hartley Barker Director & CEO for the Wisconsin Historical Society. “By taking action today to preserve this canoe we are protecting a piece of history for future generations. The canoe is a remarkable artifact, made from a single tree, that connects us to the people living in this region 1,200 years ago. As the Society prepares to open a new history museum in 2026, we are excited about the new possibilities it offers to share Native American stories and culture through the present day.”

Officials say the canoe was transported to Wisconsin’s State Archive Preservation Facility and placed into a custom-built storage vat containing water and a bio-deterrent to protect the canoe from physical deterioration.

"Over time, a chemical solution will be added to the vat which will eventually replace the water in the cellular structure of the wood," the Wisconsin Historical Society said. "The preservation process is estimated to take approximately (three) years."

According to officials, the canoe will help to learn more about the history of Dejope (Four Lakes) and its residents from 1,200 years ago.

