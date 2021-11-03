CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jason Schumer
South Side Weekly
South Side Weekly
 4 days ago

Daders,

I’m writing to you today with an important message: The South Side Weekly needs your support.

Eight years ago, we made it our mission to provide high-quality print and digital journalism for the South Side and to give it away for free. We believe that everyone should be able to access reliable information about their community, regardless of their ability to pay for it. Today, we remain deeply committed to this model, but its success relies heavily on voluntary reader support.

Many of you already know this. We recently conducted a large survey of our readers and asked how people feel about paying for local news. Nearly 70 percent of you answered “those that can, should pay.”

Today, less than 1 percent of our monthly readers donate to the Weekly. Even getting that number to 2-3 percent would be a game changer for us.

So if you can, we’d love to have your support. And starting today—through December 31— NewsMatch will match your donation, up to $1,000. That means that every donation we receive is doubled.

Your support will help us continue to produce the kind of journalism you won’t find anywhere else and to continue giving it away for free. If you value this model for local journalism, please show your support by giving today.

With gratitude,

Jason Schumer
Managing Director
South Side Weekly

