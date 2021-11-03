CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

1 dead, 7 injured in Opelousas crash

By KATC News
 4 days ago
Opelousas Police are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday night that claimed the life of one person and injured seven others.

The crash occurred just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Railroad and Vine Street, which is currently closed to traffic.

Police say one male adult suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Several occupants in two vehicles sustained serious to moderate injuries and were taken to local hospitals, police say.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing; we'll update with more information as it becomes available.

