5 Newcomers Win Alder Seats

The son of Ecuadorian immigrants, a Fair Haven community organizer, a retired former principal, a state legislative aide, and a retired former police sergeant/community activist will join the Board of Alders next year, as newly elected members of the local legislature’s Class of 2022.

Those five New Haveners—all of whom are Democrats—won their respective aldermanic races during Tuesday’s municipal elections.

They represent an infusion of new blood to a 30-seat Board of Alders that saw 25 of its members—also all Democrats—reelected to new two-year terms.

The five newest members of the Board of Alders are:

• Alex Guzhnay, who won an uncontested race to replace Eli Sabin as the alder for Downtown/Yale’s Ward 1. Guzhnay is a Yale sophomore who grew up in Fair Haven and is the son of Ecuadorian immigrants. Read more about him here. (Sabin will also be staying on the board, after winning an uncontested open race to replace Abby Roth as the alder for Downtown/East Rock’s Ward 7.)

• Sarah Miller, who won an uncontested race to replace Paola Acosta as the alder for Fair Haven’s Ward 14. Miller is a Fair Haven community organizer and public school parent activist who most recently has helped lead violence-interruption initiatives on Grand Avenue and Ferry Street. Read more about her here and here.

• Sal Punzo, who defeated Republican challenger AnneMarie Rivera-Berrios 359-87 (not counting absentee ballots) to replace Jody Ortiz as the alder for the Annex’s Ward 17. Punzo is a retired former teacher and principal who worked for the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) for 49 years. Read more about him here and here.

• Devin Avshalom-Smith, who defeated independent challenger Addie Kimbrough 344-41 (not counting absentee ballots) to replace Delphine Clyburn as the alder for Newhallville’s Ward 20. (Oscar Havyarimana has spent the past few months filling in as interim alder since Clyburn resigned this summer.) Avshalom-Smith is a legislative aide for New Haven State Rep. Robyn Porter and as the clerk for the state legislature’s Labor Committee, which Porter co-chairs. Read more about him here, here and here.

• Shafiq Abdussabur, who won an uncontested race to replace Jill Marks as the alder for Beaver Hills’ Ward 28. Abdussabur is a retired former New Haven Police Department (NHPD) sergeant and Beaver Hills community organizer. Read more about him here , here, here and here.

In a contested Ward 13 race, incumbent Democrat Rosa Ferraro-Santana held onto her seat with 261 votes to 134 votes for Green Party candidate Patricia Kane and 73 votes for Republican Deborah Reyes. In Ward 18, incumbent Sal DeCola beat back Republican challenger Steven Orosco 614-401 (in the machine vote), and Ward 26 incumbent Darryl Brackeen Jr. defeated Republican Joshua Van Hoesen 666-163 on the machine vote (not counting absentee ballots).

See below for a full list of the winners of Tuesday’s aldermanic elections. All are Democrats.

Ward 1: Alex Guzhnay

Ward 2: Frank Douglass

Ward 3: Ron Hurt

Ward 4: Evelyn Rodriguez

Ward 5: Kampton Singh

Ward 6: Carmen Rodriguez

Ward 7: Eli Sabin

Ward 8: Ellen Cupo

Ward 9: Charles Decker

Ward 10: Anna Festa

Ward 11: Renee Haywood

Ward 12: Gerald Antunes

Ward 13: Rosa Ferraro-Santana

Ward 14: Sarah Miller

Ward 15: Ernie Santiago

Ward 16: Jose Crespo

Ward 17: Sal Punzo

Ward 18: Sal DeCola

Ward 19: Kimberly Edwards

Ward 20: Devin Avshalom-Smith

Ward 21: Steve Winter

Ward 22: Jeanette Morrison

Ward 23: Tyisha Walker-Myers

Ward 24: Evette Hamilton

Ward 25: Adam Marchand

Ward 26: Darryl Brackeen, Jr.

Ward 27: Richard Furlow

Ward 28: Shafiq Abdussabur

Ward 29: Brian Wingate

Ward 30: Honda Smith