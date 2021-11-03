CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

5 Newcomers Win Alder Seats

By Thomas Breen
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BlVy7_0ckn9CiQ00

The son of Ecuadorian immigrants, a Fair Haven community organizer, a retired former principal, a state legislative aide, and a retired former police sergeant/community activist will join the Board of Alders next year, as newly elected members of the local legislature’s Class of 2022.

Those five New Haveners—all of whom are Democrats—won their respective aldermanic races during Tuesday’s municipal elections.

They represent an infusion of new blood to a 30-seat Board of Alders that saw 25 of its members—also all Democrats—reelected to new two-year terms.

The five newest members of the Board of Alders are:

• Alex Guzhnay, who won an uncontested race to replace Eli Sabin as the alder for Downtown/Yale’s Ward 1. Guzhnay is a Yale sophomore who grew up in Fair Haven and is the son of Ecuadorian immigrants. Read more about him here. (Sabin will also be staying on the board, after winning an uncontested open race to replace Abby Roth as the alder for Downtown/East Rock’s Ward 7.)

• Sarah Miller, who won an uncontested race to replace Paola Acosta as the alder for Fair Haven’s Ward 14. Miller is a Fair Haven community organizer and public school parent activist who most recently has helped lead violence-interruption initiatives on Grand Avenue and Ferry Street. Read more about her here and here.

• Sal Punzo, who defeated Republican challenger AnneMarie Rivera-Berrios 359-87 (not counting absentee ballots) to replace Jody Ortiz as the alder for the Annex’s Ward 17. Punzo is a retired former teacher and principal who worked for the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) for 49 years. Read more about him here and here.

• Devin Avshalom-Smith, who defeated independent challenger Addie Kimbrough 344-41 (not counting absentee ballots) to replace Delphine Clyburn as the alder for Newhallville’s Ward 20. (Oscar Havyarimana has spent the past few months filling in as interim alder since Clyburn resigned this summer.) Avshalom-Smith is a legislative aide for New Haven State Rep. Robyn Porter and as the clerk for the state legislature’s Labor Committee, which Porter co-chairs. Read more about him here, here and here.

• Shafiq Abdussabur, who won an uncontested race to replace Jill Marks as the alder for Beaver Hills’ Ward 28. Abdussabur is a retired former New Haven Police Department (NHPD) sergeant and Beaver Hills community organizer. Read more about him here , here, here and here.

In a contested Ward 13 race, incumbent Democrat Rosa Ferraro-Santana held onto her seat with 261 votes to 134 votes for Green Party candidate Patricia Kane and 73 votes for Republican Deborah Reyes. In Ward 18, incumbent Sal DeCola beat back Republican challenger Steven Orosco 614-401 (in the machine vote), and Ward 26 incumbent Darryl Brackeen Jr. defeated Republican Joshua Van Hoesen 666-163 on the machine vote (not counting absentee ballots).

See below for a full list of the winners of Tuesday’s aldermanic elections. All are Democrats.

Ward 1: Alex Guzhnay

Ward 2: Frank Douglass

Ward 3: Ron Hurt

Ward 4: Evelyn Rodriguez

Ward 5: Kampton Singh

Ward 6: Carmen Rodriguez

Ward 7: Eli Sabin

Ward 8: Ellen Cupo

Ward 9: Charles Decker

Ward 10: Anna Festa

Ward 11: Renee Haywood

Ward 12: Gerald Antunes

Ward 13: Rosa Ferraro-Santana

Ward 14: Sarah Miller

Ward 15: Ernie Santiago

Ward 16: Jose Crespo

Ward 17: Sal Punzo

Ward 18: Sal DeCola

Ward 19: Kimberly Edwards

Ward 20: Devin Avshalom-Smith

Ward 21: Steve Winter

Ward 22: Jeanette Morrison

Ward 23: Tyisha Walker-Myers

Ward 24: Evette Hamilton

Ward 25: Adam Marchand

Ward 26: Darryl Brackeen, Jr.

Ward 27: Richard Furlow

Ward 28: Shafiq Abdussabur

Ward 29: Brian Wingate

Ward 30: Honda Smith

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

2021 New Haven Election Results

Twelve thousand nine hundred and eighty New Haveners cast ballots in Tuesday’s mayoral election, 23 percent of all registered voters in town. They elected Democrats, and only Democrats, to the mayor’s and city clerk’s office, an open Board of Education seat, and all 30 slots on the Board of Alders.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Hopes High As New Q House Ribbon Cut

Hundreds celebrated the reopening of Dixwell’s newly reopened Community “Q” House Saturday with hope for the future and a nod to to history. The revived community center brought hundreds out to a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday. The project leaders promised the center will be a second home to all of the community as it once was to many attendees decades ago.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Transgender Alder-Elect Triumphed Over Whispers

After months of tireless teamwork, Devin Avshalom-Smith was cruising to election. Then the whispers and texts started. The whispers spread the word that he is transgender. The texts linked to this 2009 article about the candidate’s painful confrontation with bigotry as an undergraduate sorority member at George Washington University. Avshalom-Smith...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Candidate Wins2 Vote With Tambourine Shake

Leslie Crescenzi came to the polls Tuesday undecided on whom to vote for as her alder. She desired change but wasn’t familiar with the candidates. Then a loud ringing made up her mind. Crescenzi was joined by her son Joshua Crescenzi Tuesday at Benjamin Jepson School in Fair Haven Heights,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
New Haven, CT
Elections
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
New Haven Independent

View The New Q

Seniors in the morning. Kids in the afternoon. Other adults at night. That’s one way of looking at the planned rhythm of the newly rebuilt Dixwell Community “Q” House, which opens Saturday with a festive ribbon-cutting celebration of a decade of community working. New Haveners from Dixwell and beyond have...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Where, When, & Why To Vote Tuesday

Voters will have a chance to pick some new leaders, rehire some current ones, and perhaps help settle a long-running question or two in Tuesday’s municipal elections. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. as voters choose new mayors, local legislators, Board of Education members, and city/town clerks in both New Haven and Hamden.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

After The Polls Close ...

• We’ll be posting real-time results from New Haven and Hamden and then posting articles through the evening. • Starting at 8 p.m., Babz Rawls-Ivy, Markeshia Ricks and Michelle Turner break down the results and speak with candidates on a special election edition of WNHH’s “LoveBabz LoveTalk.” Click here to listen (livestream) or here to watch (on Facebook).
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robyn Porter
New Haven Independent

LoveBabzLoveElection Special!

It was a night with news of change coming to Hamden and new energy on New Haven’s Board of Alders — and a special edition of “LoveBabz Love Talk” to track down what it all meant in real time. Click on the play arrow to watch host Babz Rawls-Ivy and...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Refugee Call Goes Out To Landlords

Three Afghan refugee families arrived overnight in New Haven and crammed into temporary lodgings with relatives, while a search continued for landlords willing to rent to a wave of newcomers. The New Haven agency quarterbacking the resettlement of the families fleeing Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover, Integrated...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Alder#Municipal Elections#Ecuadorian#The Board Of Alders#Democrats#Downtown Yale#Yale#Fair Haven#Republican#Annex#Nhps
New Haven Independent

2 Millenials, 2 Paths In Ward Race

On candidate handed out assignments to dozens of neighbors: Here’s your street. Here are the doors to knock on. Here are flyers to hand out. Let us know who’s voting. At another end of the ward, the other candidate set out to meet voters as well. Alone. That, in a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Mayor Gets His (Flu) Shot

Mayor Justin Elicker rolled up his sleeve and got vaccinated—against the flu, as part of a citywide effort to get shots in arms to protect New Haveners from more than just Covid. Elicker got his shot Monday midday in a fourth-floor Health Department clinic at the municipal office building at...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Latino Returns To Changed Newsiverse

The news moves fast – too fast - in the age of the 24 hour news cycle. That’s one of the biggest takeaways that Jodi Latina has experienced since her return to WTNH after a ten-year stint in politics. Latina joined the Municipal Voice, a co-production between the Connecticut Conference...
POLITICS
New Haven Independent

Ex-City Attorney Files Discrimination Complaint

A former city labor relations attorney has filed a complaint against the city for allegedly pushing him out of his job because he is a gay man. The former city staffer is Scott Nabel. On Oct. 27, Nabel filed a complaint with the state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
New Haven Independent

Three Mayors Walk Into A Room ...

Southern Connecticut State University brought together New Haven’s three living mayors to celebrate and reflect on a transformative era of city history that is only beginning to be understood. The occasion was an opening reception Thursday night of an exhibit inside the lobby of the SCSU’s Lyman Center. The exhibit...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Police, Finances Split Hamden Candidates

Green jobs — including cannabis jobs — got a thumb’s up while crime fears and affordable housing sparked differing visions at the final debate leading up to Tuesday’s Hamden mayoral election. Democrat Lauren Garrett and Republican Ron Gambardella returned to the virtual floor for the rematch debate Thursday night. They...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

911 Plan Town Hall Reveals Communal Hurt

As an Afghanistan War veteran who suffers from PTSD, a suicide prevention specialist, and a social worker-in-training, Nebiyou Masresha knows what does not help a person experiencing a mental health crisis: A police officer pointing a gun in their face. Masresha offered that take Thursday night during an emotional, cathartic,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Kids, Not Planes, Anchor Annex Alder Race

Good schools, clean parks, safe streets — and, now that you mention it, a responsible neighborhood airport — top the priority lists of two local educators who are running to fill an open Board of Alders seat in the Annex. Those issues are at the center of the race for...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy