HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm and Succession are offering insight into the hearts and minds of rich old white guys

"Over the course of five seasons, Narcos and Narcos: Mexico have been as bleak—and consistently great—as anything on television, and that holds true for the latter’s closing run, which solidifies the series’ standing as the definitive drama about the 1970s-1990s drug trade. Set in the lush jungles, arid deserts, and sweltering metropolises of South America and Mexico, Netflix’s trafficking saga is a jet-black neo-noir driven by a despondency that knows no bounds," says Nick Schager. "As always, there’s scant uplift here—just an overarching recognition that there’s no hope for justice, for peace, for answers, for absolution, or for the monstrous horrors of the world to ever truly be vanquished. For all of its thrills and intrigue, Narcos: Mexico’s third go-round is a fatalistic nightmare marked by a pervasive sense of disconnection. In the early 1990s, with kingpin Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) now behind bars after failing to unite the country’s rival cartels, pilot-turned-Juarez boss Amado Carrillo Fuentes (the magnetic José María Yazpik) concocts a revolutionary way to evolve the business: separate each facet of his trafficking operation, so that if one cog breaks down or gets caught, the larger machine keeps on running. Amado’s strategy gives new meaning to “divide and conquer,” and for a time, it works like a charm, as does his plan to halt any dealings with his adversaries in Tijuana and Sinaloa. Remaining independent, however, is almost as impossible as successfully collaborating with his fellow greedy cartel dons, thus underlining the catch-22 that propels much of the show’s entangled action...In the final tally, Narcos: Mexico isn’t just an epic about a broken and irredeemable system, a vain anti-drug enterprise, or the predictable treachery of criminals and governments—it’s a multinational portrait of individuals obsessed with greed, power, guilt and a self-destructive desire to make things better, even when those efforts are destined to come up short. As it ends its acclaimed small-screen run, it provides neither a happy ending nor any easy resolutions, instead staying true to the dark, grim perspective on the world, and the human heart, that’s made it such a downbeat triumph."

TV SERIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO