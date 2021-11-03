CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm and Succession are offering insight into the hearts and minds of rich old white guys

"What we see does not inspire confidence, but whether on TV or in life, it rarely does," Melanie McFarland says of Curb's Larry David and Succession's Logan Roy. "These bicoastal bookends to the premium channel's tentpole evening are emblematic of a season that's all about obscenely wealthy male Boomers." McFarland adds...

Primetimer

Paula Abdul to guest as an AI hologram on Made for Love Season 2

Abdul is one of three additions to Season 2 of the HBO Max dramedy starring Cristin Milioti and Billy Magnussen -- Chris Diamantopoulos and Angela Lin are joining the show in recurring roles. Additionally, Season 1 guest-star Sarunas J. Jackson has been promoted to series regular. Abdul will guest as Anydoors, an AI hologram assistant.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Netflix has missed the boat on Squid Game video games, prompting many copycats

"If anybody is primed to be the 'Netflix of gaming' — a long-discussed aspiration of video game streaming services — you’d think it would be Netflix," says The Washington Post's Nathan Grayson. "This week’s long-awaited launch of games on Netflix comes at an auspicious time: Squid Game mania has overtaken the gaming landscape, with a wave of titles gamifying the show’s action sequences rising in popularity. But the streaming platform’s initial video game offerings do nothing to capitalize on that, despite Netflix owning the popular show. Of all the Squid Game copycat video games, not one is made by or belongs to Netflix. Earlier this year, the gaming industry fervently speculated as rumors and reports suggested that Netflix — the reigning heavyweight champion of living rooms across the world — was about to enter the video game arena. Flash forward to now: On Tuesday, Netflix added several previously released games (and one newcomer) to its Android mobile app. These releases have failed to garner much excitement. On platforms like Steam, YouTube and Twitch, however, players can’t get enough of fan-made games based on Netflix’s latest TV sensation, Squid Game. Case in point: The boldly named 'Crab Game' has managed to pull in tens of thousands of concurrent players on PC gaming platform Steam each day since it launched on Oct. 29. Twitch viewers have turned out in similar numbers to watch their favorite streamers play it — and in some cases, play it with them. Created by Daniel Sooman, a solo developer and YouTuber who goes by the handle 'Dani,' 'Crab Game' hardly sports the polished sheen you’d associate with a popular Netflix property, but it doesn’t need to. The allure of Squid Game-esque challenges paired with online multiplayer has been enough to transform it into an overnight hit. The fact that it’s free probably hasn’t hurt either... Then again, any sort of price tag would have likely upped the risk of legal ramifications."
Primetimer

Padma Lakshmi: We came up with Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition because of the lengthy pandemic delay between Seasons 1 and 2

"I wanted to get as many episodes out there quickly because we had such a beautiful, warm reception from fans and viewers and critics alike," says Lakshmi. "I didn’t want people to lose interest because it would have been a year and a half before I could have gotten a whole season done. So, I thought, 'Okay, we can do four episodes and we can get those filmed and edited before the end of the year.' And then, I thought, 'Well, what’s happening at the end of the year?' Somebody suggested to me, 'Why don’t you do a holiday spin on it?,' and it made perfect sense. I was very thankful (for that idea). I thought it was wonderful. It’s very timely because, of course, we’re all celebrating holidays at the end of the year, so I just thought, 'Let’s use that as an additional lens that we can look at these communities through.'" ALSO: Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition is more focused with a clearer purpose than the regular episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Animaniacs is still struggling to find its place in today’s landscape as it returns for Season 2

"Is it aiming for the first incarnation’s audience, namely people my age? Is it trying to appeal to middle-grade kids? Does it even know?" asks Tim Stevens. "To be fair, Animaniacs has always been a backward-looking show. In the mid-90s, it was repeatedly referencing film noir and gangster films released before my parents were born. So when the show utilizes a reference that was current 20 years ago, it isn’t that different. Or perhaps it shouldn’t be. But by pulling from pop culture that its first incarnation unfolded alongside, it feels less like the show is drawing on evergreen references and more like it is rehashing its own heyday. When diving into the current zeitgeist, as in a Pinky and the Brain feature that involves YouTube prominently, it feels similarly adrift. The references make sense, but the jokes feel a little aged. They’re more like the kind of cracks a Millennial would make about a Gen Zer’s viewing habits than something a Gen Z kid would observe about themselves. For a show that once seemed like it very much understood its audience, the distance is noticeable."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Netflix confirms Dolly Parton will appear on Grace and Frankie's final season, reuniting with 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin

Details of the country music icon's guest appearance are being kept under wraps. Last July, Parton told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she planned to visit the Netflix comedy. “This is their last season, so we’re figuring out how they want to use me," she said. "But I am absolutely going to be on it this year.”
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Love Life's William Jackson Harper on playing a romantic lead for the first time: "This shouldn’t be such a frightening thing"

As the Black male star of a romantic comedy, Harper knows how unusual his Love Life role is. But playing a romantic lead — someone so unlike how he saw himself — was revelatory for Harper. “I learned how vulnerable I feel when it comes to expressing that kind of emotion," he says. "I feel like a little kid, you know? Like it’s mushy, and I have to push past that. I’m a 41-year-old man! This shouldn’t be such a frightening thing.” Casually, he adds, “I should probably talk with a therapist.” Harper says the role definitely brought him emotional clarity. “Marcus was always hiding, and more than anything, he just needed to be able to say, ‘I don’t care how this goes. I just need you to know that I love you. And that’s just what it is,'" he says. "There’s a real value to just saying you don’t have to say anything back to me. There’s something in just saying it and having it be in the air that’s really purifying.”
MOVIES
Primetimer

Why casting Sofia Vergara to play drug queenpin Griselda Blanco amounts to "whitewashing"

"White Hollywood execs (so basically, nearly all Hollywood execs) need to understand once and for goddamned all that Latine is not a race, and that a sexy tan, accent and brown eyes don’t make you a Person and Latine of Color," says Alberto Cox Délano. "Latin American whiteness originates from a different matrix and implies a whole other level of racialized privilege. That’s something everyone in Latin America, especially if you’re white, will learn through microaggressions and osmosis, regardless if you were raised in a progressive household or in an Opus Dei private school. I needed the Maddowing before to explain why the announcement that Sofía Vergara will play Griselda Blanco in a Netflix miniseries isn’t just a case of the miscast, it is a case of whitewashing. Because Sofía Vergara is a white Latina woman, one of the most accomplished, certainly, but white. Raised in a cattle-ranching family, which in Latin America, means well-off and white. Griselda Blanco was born into poverty, a brown Colombian woman. It’s important you understand that throughout Latin America, poverty is heavily if not overwhelmingly racialized. But regardless of where each of these women was born and raised, the important thing is Latino actors of Color, which represent the vast majority of the population, have been systematically erased from the film and TV industry in Latin America. Look at any Telenovela. That is also the case in the US Industry, however, for reasons I don’t think I can explain correctly. Latina actresses of Color have managed to reach levels of stardom in Hollywood that would’ve been impossible in Telemundo/Univisión-land. That makes this case of whitewashing doubly egregious because there are plenty of Latinas of Color in Hollywood or transitioning into that market that would’ve been much more suitable to play Griselda Blanco, a meaty role."
MOVIES
Primetimer

The Problem with Jon Stewart struggles with the same problem that has always vexed Jon Stewart

"Is this show supposed to kick-start change? Is it supposed to be a news show? Or is it supposed to just be funny?" asks Constance Grady of Stewart's new Apple TV+ series. "Stewart has obviously thought about those questions. But he doesn’t seem to have come to any clear conclusions. 'Your purpose can’t be efficacy,' he told the New York Times, when faced with the question of whether his particular brand of political satire can change anything. 'Your purpose has to be, what’s the best iteration of this idea? How do we best execute our intention? That’s the whole purpose of making things.' But that position belies the unstated and deeply idealistic tenet of liberalism that lay underneath Stewart’s satire all along: If you simply make it clear enough that those who have power are lying to those who don’t, you will have an effect. You state your case in the marketplace of ideas, and if you do it well enough, people will buy your idea and discard the old bad ones. You go on Crossfire and you explain why they’re wrong, and you do it so well that they cancel the show. That’s how it works. Stewart made his case for the so-called disenfranchised center very, very well. But in the long term, it doesn’t seem to have offered anything but a momentary catharsis to people who already agreed with him, while engendering a sense of lazy smugness that’s proven hard to shake. That’s a legacy he is still grappling with."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Streaming Brings the Multiplex Home With Finch, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

Tom Hanks and Benedict Cumberbatch are just two of the big names headed to the small screen this weekend as Apple TV+ and Amazon kick off awards season in earnest with the streaming debuts of Finch and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain. Also, Michael C. Hall returns in Showtime's Dexter: New Blood, Yellowstone gets a two-hour Season 4 premiere, and Kieran Culkin hosts Saturday Night Live. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this weekend:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Regina King and David E. Kelley team for Netflix limited series A Man in Full, based on Tom Wolfe's novel

Netflix has given a straight-to-series order to A Man in Full, a six-episode limited series based on Tom Wolfe's 1998 novel. "In the series, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace," per Variety. Kelley will serve as writer and showrunner, while King will direct the first three episodes in addition to serving as executive producer.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Mahershala Ali is attached to star in limited series The Plot, based on The Undoing author's new novel

Variety reports multiple outlets are bidding on a "buzzy limited series adaptation," starring the Oscar-winning actor, of author Jean Hanff Korelitz's 2021 psychological thriller novel The Plot. Korelitz wrote the 2014 novel You Should Have Known, which HBO adapted as The Undoing last year. How to Get Away With Murder writer Abby Ajayi is on board to write The Plot, "about a struggling author and writing instructor who steals a genius plot idea for a novel from one of his students," per Variety. "The book is a smash hit, his career soars but he’s also drawn into a game of cat-and-mouse with a tormentor who knows he lifted the story idea."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Showtime's Attica documentary doesn't need flashiness to be effective

"Attica remains the deadliest prison rebellion in American history," says Inkoo Kang. "Emmy-winning documentarian Stanley Nelson (The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution) and co-director Traci Curry keep the memory of Attica alive by handing a proverbial microphone to those who were there. Airing Saturday night on Showtime after a brief theatrical release, the two-hour film is refreshingly old-fashioned in form, alternating almost entirely between original talking-head interviews and archival or on-the-ground footage (some of it never seen before and some other instances aurally difficult to make out). In a TV documentary landscape rife with flashy graphics, sensationalized revelations and shoehorned analysis, Attica stands out as a bracingly direct and appropriately sober testimonial. It creates space for former inmates, survivors of the deceased and other eyewitnesses to recall their experiences, as well as for viewers to make their own connections to today’s fights for justice." ALSO: Attica is a harrowing, infuriating look at racism and the abuse of power by people who see others as inhuman.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Mo Amer to star in a Netflix scripted comedy series and standup special

The Palestinian American standup comedian and Ramy star is reteaming with Ramy Youssef on both projects. Youssef co-created the untitled comedy series with Amer and is producing the standup special. The comedy special, titled Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas, premieres on Nov. 30 after recently filming in Amer's hometown of Houston. In the untitled comedy series, Amer "will play a character named Mo Najjar who straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and 'a ton of bullsh*t,'" according to Variety. "The fictional Mo is a Palestinian refugee living one step away from asylum on the path to U.S. citizenship. His character is described by the streamer as “a refugee at the mercy of a decades-long, convoluted immigration process. He works hard for his family, wanting to provide for the people he loves — even if they might not approve of the means.”
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

While Katie Couric's memoir is unsparing, she is as hard on herself at times as she is on other people

"Couric doesn’t come across as likable anymore, but she’ll now be the first to admit it," says Megan Reynolds of Couric's memoir Going There. "At this stage in the game, she has aged out of 'perky.' And as a seasoned veteran of the news media industry at 65, leaning into dismantling her own past perception now, she is essentially torching a building that’s already been condemned. (She’s also the co-owner of Katie Couric Media, along with her husband John Molner, where she helps brands package and sell inspirational content. She signs her own paycheck now.) It’s an understandable impulse, after decades spent in the public eye, where every decision one makes, good or bad, is conflated with their actual personality. Above all, Couric comes across as more than willing to play ball with her critics in a way that feels like a savvy PR move: getting in front of the bad press by saying it herself."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Did the pandemic kill canned laughter?

"Dearly beloved, we are gathered here to mark the passing of one of the most frequent visitors to our homes," says Chris Taylor. "We speak of the creature with a hundred voices and no face. The creature that, studies suggest, effectively manipulated our emotions more than anything on TV over the years. Yep, we're calling it: The sitcom laugh track, more recently known in the trade as 'sweetened' audience laughter, canned laughter to its enemies, is finally stone-cold dead in its eighth decade." While Taylor points to The Big Bang Theory's finale as a possible end to canned laughter, he notes that the pandemic has essentially signaled its death knell. "Historians will dispute the exact moment of death," says Taylor. "Was it when The Big Bang Theory, the last major sweetened sitcom, went off the air in 2019? Was it early in the COVID pandemic, when even the most unfiltered studio audience started to sound weird and quite possibly illegal? Was it only proven brain dead in late 2021, when no sweetened TV sitcoms debuted on U.S. networks during the all-important fall season?"
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Narcos: Mexico proves it's one of TV's most underrated dramas and a "downbeat triumph" in its third and final season

"Over the course of five seasons, Narcos and Narcos: Mexico have been as bleak—and consistently great—as anything on television, and that holds true for the latter’s closing run, which solidifies the series’ standing as the definitive drama about the 1970s-1990s drug trade. Set in the lush jungles, arid deserts, and sweltering metropolises of South America and Mexico, Netflix’s trafficking saga is a jet-black neo-noir driven by a despondency that knows no bounds," says Nick Schager. "As always, there’s scant uplift here—just an overarching recognition that there’s no hope for justice, for peace, for answers, for absolution, or for the monstrous horrors of the world to ever truly be vanquished. For all of its thrills and intrigue, Narcos: Mexico’s third go-round is a fatalistic nightmare marked by a pervasive sense of disconnection. In the early 1990s, with kingpin Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) now behind bars after failing to unite the country’s rival cartels, pilot-turned-Juarez boss Amado Carrillo Fuentes (the magnetic José María Yazpik) concocts a revolutionary way to evolve the business: separate each facet of his trafficking operation, so that if one cog breaks down or gets caught, the larger machine keeps on running. Amado’s strategy gives new meaning to “divide and conquer,” and for a time, it works like a charm, as does his plan to halt any dealings with his adversaries in Tijuana and Sinaloa. Remaining independent, however, is almost as impossible as successfully collaborating with his fellow greedy cartel dons, thus underlining the catch-22 that propels much of the show’s entangled action...In the final tally, Narcos: Mexico isn’t just an epic about a broken and irredeemable system, a vain anti-drug enterprise, or the predictable treachery of criminals and governments—it’s a multinational portrait of individuals obsessed with greed, power, guilt and a self-destructive desire to make things better, even when those efforts are destined to come up short. As it ends its acclaimed small-screen run, it provides neither a happy ending nor any easy resolutions, instead staying true to the dark, grim perspective on the world, and the human heart, that’s made it such a downbeat triumph."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Your Guide to the Celebrity Guest Voices of Big Mouth Season 5

Good news for fans of animated comedy and frank depictions of the messiness of puberty: Big Mouth returns today with its fifth season, and Bridgeton Middle School is as fraught as ever with big tween emotions. The series, created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett has boldly explored the burgeoning sexualities of middle school kids Nick (voiced by Kroll), Andrew (John Mulaney), and their friends, never shying away from being completely frank while also surprisingly sensitive when it comes to the confusing swirl of emotions faced by these kids as their bodies go through a litany of fun and scary changes.
TV SERIES
