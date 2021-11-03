CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acclaimed comic book creator Todd McFarlane is delving into television

Primetimer
 4 days ago

McFarlane's McFarlane Films has added a dedicated television department that has two project in the works: Thomas Lennon's...

MovieWeb

Todd McFarlane Launches TV Division with New Series McFarland and Thumbs

Thanks potentially in part to Blumhouse having sat on an in-development Spawn movie for a number of years, Todd McFarlane has announced that he is launching his own television production arm of his company under the name of McFarlane Films. Not only did the Spawn creator announce the new branch of his business, but also revealed that they have a number of first look arrangements in place, and will be looking for emerging talent, creator-owned properties, stories and characters. Some of the first projects will come from Reno 911! co-creator Thomas Lennon, Bojack Horseman producer ShadowMachine and graphic novel author Sean Lewis to name a few.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox5 KVVU

Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival to return in November

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival is returning to the Clark County Library. The festival is taking place Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Attendees will be able to shop for comics, toys and other collectibles. There will...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

