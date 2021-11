SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Paying jail inmates to get vaccinated? Sacramento County is making the move to stop the spread of COVID-19 behind bars, but some don’t believe the jail incentive goes far enough. Outbreaks at Sacramento County’s two jails are prompting demands of change from activists and loved ones of inmates. “[Jail workers] need to do it. Mandate. If you want to keep your job, you need to get vaccinated,” said a woman named Shelia, whose son is in jail. “As of just this late afternoon we were up to 191 cases of covid in the jail since the outbreak,” county Health Services...

