NORWALK, Conn. — The Fairfield County Building Trades Council unanimously endorsed Mayor Harry Rilling for reelection Friday, a news release said. “Over his tenure, Mayor Rilling has facilitated unprecedented economic development in Norwalk, and has been a big reason that thousands of good-paying jobs have been created for our residents. When we all faced incredible challenges over the course of the pandemic, Mayor Rilling was a reliable source of support for our workers. He supports fair labor agreements, and understands that economic development and good jobs are a top priority in Norwalk,” Duane Gates, President of the Fairfield County Building Trades, is quoted as saying.

NORWALK, CT ・ 13 DAYS AGO