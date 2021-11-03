Federal judge denies Carole Baskin's request for a temporary restraining order against Netflix's release of Tiger King 2

Titled Griselda, the limited series will mark the America's Got Talent judge's first acting role since Modern Family wrapped last year after 11 seasons. Vergara will make a dramatic turn to play Griselda Blanco, the Colombian drug lord widely known as the “Black Widow,” for the six-episode limited series that will be executive produced by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman. He'll be joined by his Narcos creative team: Doug Miro, who will serve as executive producer; Colombia native Andrés Baiz, who will direct; and Ingrid Escajeda, who will serve as showrunner. Vergara will also serve as executive producer along with Luis Balaguer, who worked with her on the 2015 film Hot Pursuit. "Despite having the Narcos team attached, Netflix stresses that the series is not a spinoff from its popular drug cartel drama series. (Any connection to the Narcos franchise would likely have elevated the costs of making Griselda.)," according to The Hollywood Reporter, noting that Vergara and Balaguer have been developing the Griselda series for eight years. “Griselda Blanco has long been a passion project for Sofia and we are grateful that she and her partners at LatinWe have chosen us to help her tell that story," says Newman. "Sofia is a brilliant talent and her passion combined with a fantastic story from Doug and Ingrid, and the amazing Andrés Baiz at the directing helm, means we have a very exciting series to share with audiences.”

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO