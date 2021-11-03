CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoa, Lady Gaga Stayed In Her House Of Gucci Accent For A Wild Amount Of Time

By Adrienne Jones
We are getting ever closer to the debut of what might be the most fashionable film in years, with the upcoming release of House of Gucci. Ridley Scott’s ripped-from-the-headlines crime drama stars pop icon Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, who marries into the famed fashion family after meeting Maurizio Gucci (played...

WWD

A Closer Look at Dakota Johnson’s Bejeweled Gucci Dress at London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson stunned in a nude, bejeweled dress by Gucci at the London Film Festival. On Wednesday, the actress walked the red carpet in a custom long-sleeved gown by the Italian brand, which featured jewels embroidered throughout and ostrich feather cuffs. Her hair was styled in long, loose curls and the actress kept her makeup simple with a nude pink lip. She topped off the look with gold heels by Gianvito Rossi and diamond earrings by Messika. She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Kristen Stewart Nailed Princess Diana's Hair and Makeup in the Movie Spencer

Kristen Stewart stars as Princess Diana in the upcoming movie Spencer. Stewart looks like Diana's on-screen twin. The hair and makeup team recreated Diana's signature shag hairstyle and eyeliner on Stewart. The release of Spencer, Pablo Larraín's film about Princess Diana's decision to leave her marriage with Prince Charles, is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

See Lady Gaga Dressed to Kill as Patrizia in New 'House of Gucci' Teaser

In the sneak peek, Gaga wears a red gown, black gloves and diamonds as she introduces herself to Adam Driver's Maurizio Gucci at a party. Lady Gaga is set to make her follow-up to 2018's A Star Is Born with House of Gucci's arrival on Nov. 26. With just one month left before the star-studded film premieres, a new teaser released Wednesday (Oct. 27) shows the "Rain on Me" singer as Patrizia Reggiani having her first encounter with fashion house mogul Maurizio Gucci.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

A Closer Look at Kristen Stewart’s Chanel Look on ‘The Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart stunned once again in another look by Chanel. The actress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday in a silvered black embroidered crepe jacket paired with pink and black cotton twill pants, both of which are from the label’s fall 2021 collection. Underneath the jacket, she wore a black lace crop top.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Eternals' Press TourKendall Jenner's Most Fashionable MomentsInside Chanel Cruise 2022 Show in Dubai She was styled by Tara Swennen, who has also worked with stars such as Allison Janney, Idina Menzel and Lana Condor. While...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypefresh.co

‘House Of Gucci’ Completely Dominated By Lady Gaga

After three years, Lady Gaga is finally coming back to the big screen. House of Gucci is a Roberto Bentivegna original film. And based on the Sarah Gay Gorden book with the same title. Director Ridley Scott is now redesigning the concept of the film, putting Lady Gaga on track in the race for the Oscars.
MOVIES
Elle

Lady Gaga Calls For 'New Blood' in the House of Gucci Trailer

We're far from the shallow now: Lady Gaga has transformed into a bona fide movie star at the center of MGM's highly anticipated film House of Gucci, and if the new trailer is any indication, she's out for blood. After meeting the dapper Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) and hearing him compare his family's fashion empire to cake, she naturally decides “Gucci needs new blood,” and, well, we know where this on-the-nose foreshadowing leads—with Maurizio dead, killed by his ex-wife, none other than Gaga's Patrizia Reggiani.
MOVIES
New York Post

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver ‘taste blood’ in new ‘House of Gucci’ teaser

It looked like love at first sight for Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver’s Maurizio Gucci. The newest “House of Gucci” teaser shows how the Gucci fashion house head met his ex-wife at a nightclub. The quick 30-second spot features Driver, 37, and Gaga, 35, decked out in couture...
MOVIES
udiscovermusic.com

Lady Gaga Stars As Patrizia Reggiani In Thrilling New ‘House Of Gucci’ Trailer

The second trailer for the upcoming film House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani has been shared ahead of the highly anticipated film’s November 24 theatrical release. The new preview offers more insight into the tumultuous marriage between Gaga’s Patrizia and Adam Driver’s Maurizio Gucci as the famous...
MOVIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Extended Movie Trailer: ‘House of Gucci’ [Starring Lady Gaga]

The ‘House of Gucci’ opens its doors this Thanksgiving and promises to be a drama-drenched affair. Led by Lady Gaga and directed by Ridley Scott, the true-crime drama centers around the murder of designer Maurizio Gucci. Strutting into theaters worldwide on November 24, the film sees Academy Award-winner Gaga play...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Lady Gaga lived as her House of Gucci character for 18 months to prepare for the role

Lady Gaga has revealed that she tried method acting for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, staying in character for 18 months. "It is three years since I started working on it, and I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her [Reggiani] for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that," Gaga told British Vogue. "Off camera, [too]. I never broke. I stayed with her."
CELEBRITIES
GeekTyrant

HOUSE OF GUCCI Teaser Focuses on Lady Gaga's Petrizia Reggiani

A new teaser trailer has been released for the dramatic biopic House of Gucci that focuses on Lady Gaga’s character Patrizia Reggiani. She stars in the film alongside Adam Driver, who plays Guccio Gucci, as well as Jared Leto, who is completely unrecognizable as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolf Gucci, Jack Huston as Domenico De Sole, Reeve Carney as Tom Ford, Salma Hayek as Giuseppina Auiremma, Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi, Mădălina Diana Ghenea as Sophia Loren, Mehdi Nebbou as Said, and Miloud Mourad Benamara as Omar.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Lady Gaga Details ‘House of Gucci’ Method Acting, Using Accent for 9 Months: ‘I Never Broke’

Last week’s “House of Gucci” official trailer premiere stirred up even more buzz for what is one of the year’s most anticipated films. The film is notable for being Lady Gaga’s second leading film role. Her first, Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born,” won her the Oscar for Best Original Song and garnered her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Many Oscar pundits are watching closely to see if “Gucci” can bring Gaga back to the Academy Awards. The actress gave her first in-depth interview on the new film to British Vogue, where she revealed just how Method she went to play Patrizia Reggiani.
BEAUTY & FASHION
theplaylist.net

Lady Gaga Went Full Method For “A Year And A Half” For Her ‘House Of Gucci’ Role

Stories of actors going method for a role are always fascinating. It’s so unique to have a job that allows you to dump your regular personality and adopt another without people really questioning it. And it always leads to interesting stories, such as the one Lady Gaga revealed in Vogue about going full method for her role in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
First Showing

Lady Gaga Rules in Second Trailer for Ridley Scott's 'House of Gucci'

"Gucci is… what I say it is!" MGM Studios has released a second trailer for House of Gucci, the other new Ridley Scott-direted movie arriving this year, following the release of The Last Duel a few weeks ago (which we highly recommend you see!). The first Gucci trailer debuted back in the summer, this second one is even better - major I, Tonya vibes in here. Set mostly in 1995, House of Gucci depicts the events leading up to and the aftermath of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, Italian businessman and head of the fashion house Gucci, by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. The film stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia & Adam Driver as Maurizio, along with Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Jack Huston, Camille Cottin, Reeve Carney as Tom Ford, plus Mădălina Diana Ghenea as Sophia Loren and Salma Hayek as Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma. This looks totally crazy! And hilarious and wicked and delectable. Ridley Scott seems to have figured out the best way to tell this wacky high society story. Dive in.
MOVIES
designboom.com

watch lady gaga plot an assassination in the latest 'house of gucci' trailer

The second trailer for the much-anticipated house of gucci movie is finally here, and it’s even more impressive than the first one. the new preview shows socialite patrizia reggiani’s (lady gaga) first meeting with spouse maurizio gucci (adam driver), their marriage, as well as their fatal conclusion. among scenes of disco parties, lush mansion interiors, and luxurious trips, the film gives a glimpse of the extravagant and dangerous lifestyle of the world-famous italian family.
MOVIES
energy941.com

Lady Gaga Has Seen House of Gucci & Says It’s Really Good

Lady Gaga is currently performing in Las Vegas and she addressed the audience about her latest movie, House of Gucci. The movie is based on the 2001 book by Sara Gay Forden, “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.”. In a clip posted by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
