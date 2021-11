As its name would indicate, Growing Gardens is about growing, well, gardens. But it’s also about so much more. The Portland-based organization, part of The Oregonian/OregonLive’s 2021 Season of Sharing holiday fundraising campaign, also strives to boost the confidence of families in underserved communities who might be financially struggling; fosters a connection to the earth; builds a sense of community centered on gardening; and plants seeds in the minds of school children and hope in the hearts of some incarcerated adults.

