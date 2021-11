The new season of gen:LOCK is set to premiere on HBO Max November 4 and today we got a first look at the trailer for the second season. The series initially premiered in January 2019 on Rooster Teeth FIRST with the final episode of the season airing Mar 9, 2019. It also received a second airing on Toonami later that year. The voice cast for the series includes Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning, David Tennant and Maisie Williams among many other great actors. gen:LOCK follows a group of specially selected people who have their minds uploaded to giant mechanical robots in order to fight a war where the enemy is in possession of technology which kills organic life. By having their bodies far away from the machines, or Holons, the team is able to effectively beat back The Union and stand a chance against them.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO