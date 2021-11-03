CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Dillon, Bernadette Peters and Rupert Friend are among six cast on Patricia Arquette-led Apple TV+ comedy High Desert

 4 days ago
High Desert, the PI comedy that reunites...

spoilertv.com

High Desert - Matt Dillon & Rupert Friend Cast

Apple TV+’s comedy series High Desert is adding to its cast. Matt Dillon, Rupert Friend, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, Bernadette Peters and Christine Taylor will star opposite Patricia Arquette in the half-hour series, which is exec produced by Ben Stiller and directed by Jay Roach. Arquette plays Peggy, an addict...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Black Lightning,’ ‘True Story’ Star William Catlett Signs With Sugar23 (EXCLUSIVE)

William Catlett has signed with Sugar23. The actor, who next appears in Netflix’s limited series “True Story” alongside Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, will be managed by Meredith Wechter, Jake Fleischman and Sukee Chew. Catlett is also a writer, director and producer. Catlett has a busy dance card. He will soon appear in Lionsgate’s “The Devil You Know” with Omar Epps and this year wrapped a recurring role on the CW’s superhero drama series “Black Lightning.” He recently starred in HBO Max’s “Charm City Kings” and appeared in an episode of the cable channel’s “Lovecraft Country.” Catlett’s credits also include “Force of Nature,”...
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Ron Howard Shares Story Of ‘Dennis The Menace’ Star Jay North’s Harsh Work Day

In the 1959 sitcom Dennis the Menace, Jay North starred as the titular Dennis, the well-meaning but troublesome boy based on a comic series of the same name. While North was working his breakout role, Ron Howard was still acting as an extra or minor character in programs just like this. Just because he was in the background, though, didn’t mean Howard didn’t have a front row seat to North’s working conditions, which disturbed him greatly.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Wait, They Were Married? Patricia Arquette & Nicolas Cage, More Former Celebrity Couples You Forgot Were Once Mr. And Mrs.

Throwbacks that make you go hmmm! It's hard to believe these celebrity couples were ever a thing. He knew she was The One when the Oscar winner, 53, arrived at his house “dressed head-to-toe in black vinyl, carrying a big purple wedding cake,” the 57-year-old recalled — but shared wackiness was not enough. After their “mutual and respectful” parting, the Elvis fan went on to a 102-day marriage with the King’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. Remember that?
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev Join the Cast of Netflix Comedy ‘The Out-Laws’

The Adam Devine-led Netflix comedy The Out-Laws has rounded out its cast with an A-list ensemble. Joining the previously announced Devine and Pierce Brosnan will be Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker and Poorna Jagannathan. Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lil Rel Howery and Devine’s Workaholics co-star Blake Anderson will also appear in the feature from director Tyler Spindel. Evan Turner and Ben Zazove penned the screenplay that follows Owen Browning (Devine), a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the outlaws. Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison is producing the feature with Devine. Isaac Horne is exec producing. Dobrev, who will appear in Netflix rom-com Love Hard, is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Management & Media and Hansen Jacobson. Jagannathan, repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson, stars in the streamer’s series Never Have I Ever.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Justin Hartley, ‘Manifest’ Veteran Team for ABC Thriller

This Is Us star Justin Hartley has landed a project at ABC — as an executive producer. Hartley is teaming with Manifest co-executive producer Jeannine Renshaw and director Nzingha Stewart (Maid, Little Fires Everywhere) for No Good Deed, a thriller from Disney’s 20th Television. ABC has given a script commitment with penalty to the project. No Good Deed centers on a warm-hearted botany professor with a dark secret who welcomes a troubled student into her home. The seeming victim turns out to be a deadly parasite who uses her wiles and charms on vulnerable friends and family, unearthing secrets in this small...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Netflix confirms Dolly Parton will appear on Grace and Frankie's final season, reuniting with 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin

Details of the country music icon's guest appearance are being kept under wraps. Last July, Parton told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she planned to visit the Netflix comedy. “This is their last season, so we’re figuring out how they want to use me," she said. "But I am absolutely going to be on it this year.”
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

ABC developing female spy drama Candygram from John Wick's creator

John Wick creator Derek Kolstad is executive producing Candygram, created by the writing team of Katie Stone and David Daitch. "Candygram revolves around a street-smart local who learns that her unique skill set is exactly what the CIA needs when they set up shop in her hometown of Las Vegas," per The Hollywood Reporter. "But although her unconventional methods provide new challenges for the by-the-book station chief and his diverse team of operatives, they’ll work toward a common goal despite their differences: that’s real-life spy craft."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Primetimer

Jennifer Hudson is shopping a talk show from the Ellen team

The Oscar-winning former American Idol star is pitching a new daytime talk show that would be produced by the overseeing from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, reports Variety. The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producers Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly recently shot a test show with Hudson on Ellen's stage at Warner Bros. Studios. "Although not technically an Ellen replacement — her show wouldn’t be a continuation of the Ellen deals and is being shopped as an entirely new series — it would be positioned as Warner Bros. TV’s new flagship daytime talk show now that Ellen is ending its run," reports Variety's Michael Schneider. He adds that "the show has been developed as a first-run syndicated broadcast TV daily strip, and there are currently no plans to pitch to other platforms, including streamers. Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Telepictures, is behind the new show, which doesn’t yet have an official title. Much of the specifics are still a work in progress, such as whether the show will feature a DJ or live band, and the balance between segments and guests. It’s understood that Warner Bros. did a deep dive to identify a marquee star to fill the Ellen void, and after talking to around 30 people, it was clear Hudson was interested and the obvious choice." Schneider cites Hudson's experience on The Voice and The Voice UK as her having the personality capable of hosting a daily daytime talk show. He also notes that Hudson won a Daytime Emmy this year for interactive media for Oculus Quest’s virtual reality film Baba Yaga, putting her one award away from EGOT status.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Paula Abdul to guest as an AI hologram on Made for Love Season 2

Abdul is one of three additions to Season 2 of the HBO Max dramedy starring Cristin Milioti and Billy Magnussen -- Chris Diamantopoulos and Angela Lin are joining the show in recurring roles. Additionally, Season 1 guest-star Sarunas J. Jackson has been promoted to series regular. Abdul will guest as Anydoors, an AI hologram assistant.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Essence

Meet The Real-Life Figures Depicted In The Black Western 'The Harder They Fall'

While the story told in the Netflix film released today is entirely fictional, many of its characters were historical figures. Netflix’s highly anticipated The Harder They Fall puts a new twist on the old West. Written, directed, and scored by Jeymes Samuel, this movie highlights a moment in history and shows that cowboys came in different forms, contrary to popular belief.
MOVIES
