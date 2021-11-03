CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC dad fights off armed intruders posing as trick-or-treaters

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A Brooklyn man answered his door Halloween night and handed out candy to the two costumed people on his front porch who greeted him with the customary, “Trick or Treat?” only to have things go terribly wrong terribly quickly.

According to police, a man and woman knocked on the unidentified man’s door at about 10:40 p.m., but the man brandished a handgun after the homeowner distributed the treats, WPIX reported.

Although the woman accompanying the assailant quickly fled the porch on foot as a skirmish ensued, a second man ran up onto the porch and also attempted to push his way into the home, the TV station reported.

According to police, the two men punched the victim repeatedly in the face throughout the struggle, but the victim prevailed and pushed both suspects out of his home and locked the door, WABC-TV reported.

A neighbor who lives across the street told WNBC-TV that the couple and their 8-year-old son, who was home at the time of the attempted home invasion, have lived at the residence for about five years.

“I told (the victim’s son) that, ‘Your dad’s a hero. Your dad’s Superman. He fought two guys off,’” Missy Haggerty told the TV station.

Police said that the would-be intruders dropped a bag during the scuffle, containing a stun gun, zip ties and tape, WNBC-TV reported.

Police are still searching for all three suspects, WPIX reported.

